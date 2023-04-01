NFL fine Atlanta Falcons and head coach for violating injury report policy

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson runs with the ball
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson runs with the ball
Reuters
The NFL have fined the Atlanta Falcons $75,000 and head coach Arthur Smith $25,000 on Friday for violating the injury report policy earlier this season.

The violation involved running back Bijan Robinson and his undisclosed illness prior to a Week 7 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 22, a game the visiting Falcons won 16-13.

Smith and the Falcons should have added Robinson to the injury report with the illness. The rookie first-round pick had just one carry for 3 yards and played only 11 snaps in that game.

Robinson, 21, has rushed for 801 yards and four touchdowns and added 41 receptions for 323 yards and three TDs in 14 games (13 starts).

Atlanta FalconsAmerican footballNFLAmerican Sports
