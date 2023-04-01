Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu to host NFL game during 2025 season

Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu to host NFL game during 2025 season
Reuters
Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu will host a National Football League (NFL) game in 2025, the league said on Friday, marking the first-ever regular season game played in Spain.

A total of 50 regular season NFL games have been played internationally so far, with Madrid becoming the fourth European city to host one after London, Munich and Frankfurt.

"The National Football League's arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu is a major event in sport history," said Real Madrid President Florentino Perez.

"This strategic alliance... will boost our brands globally. It will be enthusiastically welcomed by millions of people on all continents, and it is an honour to embark on this journey together."

Sao Paulo will stage the first such game in South America in 2024 at the Corinthians Arena, home to Brazil's Corinthians.

In 2023, the NFL clubs voted to increase league-operated international game inventory from four to up to eight a season beginning in 2025.

Mentions
American footballNFLAmerican SportsReal MadridCorinthians
