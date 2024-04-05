MLB roundup: Mets rally in 9th to beat Tigers and split doubleheader

The Mets avoided opening up with 0-6 for the first time since 1963

Pete Alonso (29) hit the game-tying homer leading off the ninth inning and Tyrone Taylor (30) had the walk-off RBI single one out later as the host New York Mets edged the Detroit Tigers 2-1 in the second game of a doubleheader Thursday.

A trio of Detroit pitchers combined to carry a one-hitter into the ninth inning, but Alonso hit Alex Faedo's second pitch beyond the center-field wall. Brett Baty worked a six-pitch walk against Faedo (0-1) and moved to second on Starling Marte's bunt before scoring easily on Taylor's single to left.

The Mets improved to 1-5. New York hasn't opened 0-6 since 1963. The Tigers were trying to open 6-0 for the first time since 2015.

Reed Garrett (1-0) allowed two hits over three scoreless innings of relief for the Mets. Starter Jose Butto gave up one run on three hits and three walks while striking out six over six innings. Javier Baez went 1-for-3 with a second-inning RBI single and a stolen base for the Tigers, who got just five runners into scoring position.

Gio Urshela had three hits - including a two-run single that capped a three-run 11th inning - for visiting Detroit, which overcame a three-run deficit to beat New York in the first game of a doubleheader.

Colt Keith snapped a 3-3 tie with a one-out run-scoring double for the Tigers, who trailed 3-0 before earning their fifth straight win - the longest season-opening winning streak for Detroit since it opened 6-0 in 2016. Andy Ibanez delivered a sacrifice fly to get the Tigers on the board in the sixth inning, and Riley Greene hit a game-tying homer in the eighth for the Tigers.

Francisco Alvarez (two-run double) and Brett Baty (single) had RBI hits for the Mets. Adrian Houser gave up one run on three hits and three walks while striking out three over five-plus innings.

Nelson Velazquez and MJ Melendez homered, and Seth Lugo escaped several jams as host Kansas City blasted Chicago.

Lugo (1-0) allowed five singles and a walk through the first four innings, avoiding damage with the help of three double-play grounders. In 6 2/3 innings, Lugo allowed a run on eight hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

Kansas City broke the game open with an eight-run seventh inning highlighted by Kyle Isbel's two-run bloop single to right and shortstop Braden Shewmake's three-run error. Melendez's two-run homer capped the Royals' biggest inning of the year.

Other results:

Guardians 4, Twins 2

Pirates 7, Nationals 4

Cardinals 8, Marlins 5