MLB roundup: Padres rally from eight-run deficit to beat Cubs, Yankees cruise

San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. tosses his bat after flying out during the sixth inning

Fernando Tatis Jr. (25) blasted a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning, capping the San Diego Padres' comeback from an eight-run deficit as they stunned the visiting Chicago Cubs 9-8 on Monday.

Jackson Merrill started the San Diego eighth by working a walk from reliever Hector Neris. Neris and closer Adbert Alzolay (1-1) retired the next two hitters before Tatis drilled a hanging slider an estimated 376 feet into the seats in left field for his fourth homer of the year.

The long ball made a winner out of reliever Wandy Peralta (1-0), who pitched a scoreless eighth inning. Robert Suarez worked a 1-2-3 ninth to garner his fourth save of the year, handing Chicago just its second loss in the past eight games.

Cubs starter Javier Assad allowed two runs on three hits and three walks in five-plus innings, whiffing seven. Padres starter Yu Darvish lasted only three innings, permitting four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four.

See a full match summary here.

Elly De La Cruz drilled a 450-foot home run to centre and added an electrifying inside-the-parker to help Cincinnati hold off visiting Milwaukee.

After seeing his 13-game hitting streak dating back to last season come to an end on Sunday, De La Cruz had three hits for his first multi-hit game of the season. His inside-the-park homer in the seventh provided the Reds with a much-needed lift after they watched an 8-0 lead dwindle to one run, 9-8, entering the bottom of the seventh.

Graham Ashcraft (1-1) was dominant over the first four innings, allowing only an infield single. Ashcraft was then tagged for six runs (five earned) on eight hits in his final 1 2/3 innings.

Trey Lipscomb stole home as part of a three-run second inning, Lane Thomas bombed a two-run home run and visiting Washington spoiled Blake Snell's Giants debut by beating San Francisco.

Trevor Williams (2-0) and three relievers combined on a six-hitter for the Nationals, who won their second straight in the opener of a nine-game trip.

Snell (0-1), who didn't pitch in spring training after waiting until March 19th to sign with the Giants, was pulled after three innings, during which he allowed three runs and three hits.

Anthony Volpe and Juan Soto hit three-run homers in a six-run fourth inning, Nestor Cortes pitched a career-high-tying eight innings and host New York cruised to a victory over Miami.

After a solar eclipse postponed batting practice, the Yankees improved to 9-2 to match their best 11-game start in team history and are off to their best start since 2020. It is the eighth time in team history New York has opened with nine wins in 11 games. Alex Verdugo added an RBI single for the Yankees, who have scored 24 runs in their three-game winning streak. Cortes (1-1) allowed two singles and pitched eight innings for the third time in his career after posting a 6.30 ERA in his first two starts.

Miami's Jesus Luzardo (0-2) tied a career worst by allowing seven runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. He also gave up seven runs against the Yankees last August in Miami and tied a career worst by issuing five walks.

Other results:

Phillies 5 Cardinals 3 (10 innings)

Angels 7 Rays 1

Astros 10 Rangers 5

Mets 8 Braves 7

Blue Jays 5 Mariners 2

Dodgers 4 Twins 2

Guardians 4 White Sox 0

Pirates 7 Tigers 4

Rockies 7 Diamondbacks 5