MLB roundup: Giants get walk-off win in home opener against Padres

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Baseball
  3. MLB
  4. MLB roundup: Giants get walk-off win in home opener against Padres
MLB roundup: Giants get walk-off win in home opener against Padres
The Giants registered a win on home soil
The Giants registered a win on home soil
Reuters
Thairo Estrada (28) gave the San Francisco Giants a walk-off win in their home opener on Friday afternoon, lacing a one-out double to left-centre field to score Matt Chapman (30) from first base for a 3-2 victory over the San Diego Padres.

The win completed a happy homecoming for new Giants manager Bob Melvin, the former Padres skipper who grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area and played three of his 10 big-league seasons with the Giants. Chapman set the stage for Estrada's heroics by getting hit on the left elbow on a 1-2 pitch from Padres reliever Enyel De Los Santos (0-1).

Estrada then swung through a changeup before sending a fastball to the wall in left-center, just far enough to allow Chapman to beat Fernando Tatis Jr.'s strong throw to the plate with a head-first slide.

Camilo Doval (1-0), the third Giants pitcher, got the win after escaping a jam in the top of the ninth.

Check out the game summary here.

Blue Jays 3, Yankees 0

Ernie Clement opened the seventh inning by hitting his first career pinch-hit home run and visiting Toronto shut out New York.

Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi and four relievers combined to hold the Yankees to six hits.

New York starter Marcus Stroman allowed three hits in six shutout innings while walking one and striking out six.

Tigers 5, Athletics 4

Gio Urshela drove in the go-ahead run with a two-out double in the eighth as Detroit won its home opener against Oakland.

Matt Vierling and Mark Canha hit solo homers and Spencer Torkelson doubled twice and scored two runs for the Tigers.

Brent Rooker and Abraham Toro homered for the A's, whose starter, JP Sears, allowed four runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Phillies 4, Nationals 0

Aaron Nola and three relievers combined on a two-hitter and visiting Philadelphia beat Washington.

Kyle Schwarber had a two-run single as part of a three-run second inning and walked twice for the Phillies. Bryce Harper had three hits including an RBI single, and J.T. Realmuto had two hits. Nola (1-1) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two hits and four walks. He struck out four.

Patrick Corbin (0-1) became the first Nationals starter to go six innings, working six-plus and allowing four runs on nine hits. He struck out six and walked three.

Other results:

Braves 6, Diamondbacks 5 (10 innings)

Brewers 6, Mariners 5

Cubs 9, Dodgers 7

Orioles 5, Pirates 2

Royals 2, White Sox 1

Red Sox 8, Angels 6

Rockies 10, Rays 7

Mets 3, Reds 2

Rangers 10, Astros 2

Mentions
BaseballMLBToronto Blue JaysNew York YankeesSan Francisco GiantsSan Diego PadresDetroit TigersOakland AthleticsPhiladelphia PhilliesWashington NationalsAmerican Sports
Related Articles
Shohei Ohtani controversy overshadows new MLB season ahead of Opening Day
MLB roundup: Bryce Harper blasts three home runs in Phillies' win
MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani's first Dodgers home run highlights win over Giants
Show more
Baseball
MLB roundup: Mets rally in 9th to beat Tigers and split doubleheader
Oakland Athletics to play in Sacramento ahead of move to Las Vegas
MLB roundup: Astros' Ronel Blanco no-hits Blue Jays, Orioles overcome Royals
Yankees and Diamondbacks clash after opening-weekend success
Guardians' Triston McKenzie aims for fresh start against Mariners
MLB roundup: Back-to-back HRs in 9th send Reds past Nationals
MLB roundup: Seattle Mariners rally past Boston Red Sox in 10th
Most Read
Cameroon FA president Samuel Eto'o says hiring of new Belgian coach was 'illegal'
Nick Kyrgios expected to return from injury next week with 'fire in belly'
Ronnie O'Sullivan battles past Gary Wilson to reach Tour Championship final
Football Tracker: Haaland and De Bruyne start for Man City in tricky Palace test

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings