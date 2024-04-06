MLB roundup: Giants get walk-off win in home opener against Padres

Thairo Estrada (28) gave the San Francisco Giants a walk-off win in their home opener on Friday afternoon, lacing a one-out double to left-centre field to score Matt Chapman (30) from first base for a 3-2 victory over the San Diego Padres.

The win completed a happy homecoming for new Giants manager Bob Melvin, the former Padres skipper who grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area and played three of his 10 big-league seasons with the Giants. Chapman set the stage for Estrada's heroics by getting hit on the left elbow on a 1-2 pitch from Padres reliever Enyel De Los Santos (0-1).

Estrada then swung through a changeup before sending a fastball to the wall in left-center, just far enough to allow Chapman to beat Fernando Tatis Jr.'s strong throw to the plate with a head-first slide.

Camilo Doval (1-0), the third Giants pitcher, got the win after escaping a jam in the top of the ninth.

Ernie Clement opened the seventh inning by hitting his first career pinch-hit home run and visiting Toronto shut out New York.

Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi and four relievers combined to hold the Yankees to six hits.

New York starter Marcus Stroman allowed three hits in six shutout innings while walking one and striking out six.

Gio Urshela drove in the go-ahead run with a two-out double in the eighth as Detroit won its home opener against Oakland.

Matt Vierling and Mark Canha hit solo homers and Spencer Torkelson doubled twice and scored two runs for the Tigers.

Brent Rooker and Abraham Toro homered for the A's, whose starter, JP Sears, allowed four runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Aaron Nola and three relievers combined on a two-hitter and visiting Philadelphia beat Washington.

Kyle Schwarber had a two-run single as part of a three-run second inning and walked twice for the Phillies. Bryce Harper had three hits including an RBI single, and J.T. Realmuto had two hits. Nola (1-1) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two hits and four walks. He struck out four.

Patrick Corbin (0-1) became the first Nationals starter to go six innings, working six-plus and allowing four runs on nine hits. He struck out six and walked three.

Other results:

Braves 6, Diamondbacks 5 (10 innings)

Brewers 6, Mariners 5

Cubs 9, Dodgers 7

Orioles 5, Pirates 2

Royals 2, White Sox 1

Red Sox 8, Angels 6

Rockies 10, Rays 7

Mets 3, Reds 2

Rangers 10, Astros 2