MLB roundup: Pirates outlast Orioles in 11th, Reds rally to beat Mets

The Pirates held their nerve to beat the Orioles

Oneil Cruz (25) delivered a walk-off RBI single in the 11th inning to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 5-4 win against the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Saturday in the second game of their three-game series.

Cedric Mullins had just made a game-saving diving catch in center field on Ke'Bryan Hayes' liner before Cruz drilled the first pitch he saw from Jonathan Heasley (0-1) into right field for the game-winning RBI.

Josh Fleming (1-0) got the final out of the 11th inning for the Pirates to earn the win. Joey Bart hit a two-run homer in his first at-bat with Pittsburgh, and Rowdy Tellez contributed three hits and a walk.

Both teams scored a run in the 10th, the Orioles on a sacrifice fly by Adley Rutschman and the Pirates on a bases-loaded walk to Edward Olivares.

Pittsburgh starter Bailey Falter allowed one bloop hit over six shutout innings. Orioles starter Tyler Wells gave up three runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Spencer Steer hit a tiebreaking three-run homer to highlight a five-run eighth inning as host Cincinnati rallied for a win over New York.

The Reds trailed 5-4 before the first seven batters reached in the eighth against Yohan Ramirez (0-1). Elly De La Cruz tied the game with a check-swing RBI single, and he stole second one pitch before Steer's homer.

Omar Narvaez and Brandon Nimmo each had two-RBI hits in the fourth inning for the Mets. Tyrone Taylor and Brett Baty also had run-scoring hits.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto racked up eight strikeouts and scattered three hits over five scoreless innings and Max Muncy delivered a two-run single to lead visiting Los Angeles past Chicago.

Yamamoto (1-1) slithered out of bases-loaded jams in each of the first two innings before settling in to retire the final 10 batters he faced to earn his first major league victory. Muncy finished with two hits, as did Miguel Rojas, who added an RBI.

Cody Bellinger poked two singles for Chicago. Miles Mastrobuoni had the Cubs' lone RBI, while Ian Happ, Yan Gomes and Michael Busch stroked doubles. The Cubs struck out a season-high 15 times.

Paul Blackburn and two relievers combined on a five-hit shutout as visiting Oakland defeated Detroit.

Blackburn (1-0) limited the Tigers to three hits in six innings while recording four strikeouts. Austin Adams pitched one inning before Mason Miller closed out the contest, striking out three in two innings.

Brent Rooker led the Athletics' offense with two hits, including a two-run homer. Detroit starter Kenta Maeda (0-1) was charged with three runs in 5 2/3 innings.