WNBA rookie Cameron Brink suffers ACL injury ahead of Olympics

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. WNBA
  4. WNBA rookie Cameron Brink suffers ACL injury ahead of Olympics

WNBA rookie Cameron Brink suffers ACL injury ahead of Olympics

Brink limps off court after her injury
Brink limps off court after her injuryProfimedia
Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22), who was named in Team USA's 3x3 basketball team for this year's Paris Olympics, has suffered a serious knee injury, the WNBA team said on Wednesday.

Brink, who the Sparks selected with the second pick of the WNBA Draft in April, tore ligaments during her team's game on Tuesday in Connecticut.

"You never think it will happen to you. And despite all the hard work sometimes it does," Brink wrote in a social media post. "This is hard to fathom but I know it will only make me stronger.

"I will not be derailed and I will continue to love this life - I'm not defined by basketball, but it is something that I love deeply and I will work everyday to get back to it."

Brink, who won a gold medal for Team USA at the 2023 FIBA 3x3 World Cup in Vienna, averaged 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds in 15 games for a Sparks team sitting near the bottom of the standings with a 4-11 record.

Mentions
American SportsBasketballWNBABrink CameronLos Angeles Sparks W
Related Articles
Toronto reportedly awarded WNBA franchise for 2026 season
No hard feelings for Caitlin Clark after failing to make Olympic team
Toronto awarded WNBA expansion franchise for 2026 season
Show more
Basketball
Brown named MVP of the NBA Finals as Celtics clinch historic title
Celtics rout Mavericks to win record-setting 18th NBA championship
Mavericks humble Celtics with dominant win to stay alive in NBA Finals
Celtics vow to maintain fight even with commanding Finals lead over Mavericks
Celtics hold off Mavericks rally to move within one win of NBA title
Legendary NBA player and Clippers executive Jerry West dies at 86
UConn coach Dan Hurley reportedly turns down Los Angeles Lakers offer
Joe Mazzulla praises team effort in Celtics' Game 2 NBA Finals win over Mavericks
Celtics survive late Mavericks rally to extend NBA finals lead
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Scotland and Switzerland share spoils after Germany secure qualification
Transfer News LIVE: Villa agree Maatsen deal with Chelsea, Harrison extends Everton stay
EURO 2024 Tracker: Portugal fight back to beat stubborn Czechs after Turkey edge Georgia
Wimbledon sprinkles stardust on women's draw as Osaka, Kerber and Wozniacki handed wildcards

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings