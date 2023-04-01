Botafogo sign Luiz Henrique from Real Betis for Brazilian record fee

Botafogo sign Luiz Henrique from Real Betis for Brazilian record fee
Reuters
Botafogo have signed Brazilian winger Luiz Henrique (23) from Spanish side Real Betis for a Brazilian record fee, the club said on Thursday.

Financial details were not disclosed, but Spanish media said the Brazilian Serie A club had paid Betis a fee of about 20 million euros ($21.69 million) for the 23-year-old.

Botafogo said that the deal represented the highest transfer fee ever paid by a Brazilian club. The player has signed until the end of 2028.

Brazilian media reported the forward could leave Botafogo at the end of the season or in 2025 on loan to Olympique Lyonnais, with both clubs being owned by American businessman John Textor.

Henrique made 64 appearances for Betis, scoring four goals and providing 10 assists, after joining from Fluminense in 2022.

Mentions
FootballLuiz HenriqueBotafogo RJBetisTransfer News
