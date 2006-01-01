Defending champions England thrash USA to reach T20 World Cup semi-finals

Chris Jordan (34) took four wickets in five balls, including the third hat-trick of the T20 World Cup, as defending champions England qualified for the semi-finals with a 10-wicket thrashing of the United States in his native Barbados on Sunday.

The all-rounder, born and educated on the Caribbean island, justified his recall for this match in spectacular fashion with the remarkable figures of 4-10 in 2.5 overs as the United States were dismissed for 115.

England captain Jos Buttler then led from the front in a blistering chase with an unbeaten 83, featuring five sixes in an over from Harmeet Singh, as his side raced to their target in a mere 9.4 overs.

By winning so quickly, England secured a place in the last four, regardless of the outcome of Sunday's final Group Two Super Eights match between co-hosts the West Indies and South Africa in Antigua and any associated net run-rate calculations.

Buttler faced just 38 balls, including six fours and seven sixes, but the day belonged to Jordan, whose hat-trick was the third of this tournament, with Australia's Pat Cummins achieving the feat against both Bangladesh and Afghanistan, and the first by an England bowler in any men's T20 international.

"Unbelievable feeling, more importantly to restrict USA and to do it in a special place like this is always nice," said Jordan.

"Been on a hat-trick a few times, nice to get it on target this time."

Buttler added: "I wanted to bring CJ back in to add a little bit of depth to the batting and we know what he is capable of with the ball. He executed it fantastically well, and a World Cup hat-trick is a great effort."

As for his own form, Buttler said: "Personally it's really important I continue this into the semi-finals. I have been feeling good all year, I feel I am hitting the ball well and it is nice to get that confidence."

The United States, one of the surprise packages of the event after defeating Pakistan on their way to the second round, were 115-6 when Jordan came onto bowl the 19th over.

His first ball of the over saw Corey Anderson hit a fast and low full toss to Harry Brook at long-on as the former New Zealand all-rounder fell for 29.

Two balls later, paceman Jordan clean bowled Ali Khan for a duck, the off-stump knocked out of the ground.

Next ball Nosthush Kenjige was plumb lbw and Jordan then completed his hat-trick -- and ended the innings - by bowling Saurabh Netravalkar between bat and pad to remove the last man's middle stump.

The United States were relatively well-placed at 48-2 at the end of the six-over powerplay.

But leg-spinner Adil Rashid then bowled two excellent googlies to dismiss Aaron Jones and Nitish Kumar, whose 30 was the highest score of the innings, in a miserly haul of 2-13.

England started their reply knowing victory in 17.4 overs would see them advance to the semi-finals regardless of events elsewhere.

Buttler signalled his intentions early on with an extraordinary 104-metre six before Mumbai-born left-arm spinner Singh then felt the full force of his bat.

England must now wait another 24 hours to discover the identity of their semi-final opponents.

