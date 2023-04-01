Luke Littler hits nine-darter in win over Nathan Aspinall at Bahrain Masters

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Darts
  3. Bahrain Darts Masters
  4. Luke Littler hits nine-darter in win over Nathan Aspinall at Bahrain Masters
Luke Littler hits nine-darter in win over Nathan Aspinall at Bahrain Masters
Luke Littler
Luke Littler
Profimedia
Darts prodigy Luke Littler (16) has beaten world number four Nathan Aspinall (32) at the Bahrain Masters quarter-finals.

The teenager hit a nine-darter to start the match and took a 116 checkout to end it.

Speaking after his win, Littler said to ITV: "I'm just glad to win, I think I played really well.

"It's good to get (a nine-darter) on TV - hopefully I hit a few more!"

The only other player to hit a nine-darter in a World Series was the legendary Phil Taylor.

"I just take it game by game," Littler added. "If I win, I win, if I lose my next game, it is what it is."

Later in the day, Littler followed his quarter-final win up by beating Gerwyn Price 7-3 to reach the final.

Follow the Bahrain Masters here.

Mentions
DartsLittler LukeAspinall NathanBahrain Darts Masters
Related Articles
Teen darts sensation Luke Littler rallies on World Series debut in Bahrain
Teenage sensation Luke Littler to make World Series of Darts debut in Bahrain
Luke Littler continues historic rise with spot in Darts Premier League
Show more
Darts
'Battle of the Lukes' in darts final draws record peak audience on Sky
How Humphries conquered Ally Pally: Sweeps, escapes and a party spoiled
Luke Humphries crowned PDC World Champion after beating teen sensation Luke Littler
Littler's dream run to final against Humphries brings bigger viewing figures
'Not sunk in yet': Luke Littler calm in face of incredible sporting story
Luke Littler and Luke Humphries prepare for blockbuster World Championship finale
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Perisic returns to Hajduk Split, Bayern interested in Trippier
World Snooker Tour reviewing Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter verbal spat
Atletico earn gutsy 4-2 win against Real Madrid to book Copa del Rey quarter-final berth
Kudus makes mark for Ghana in Egypt draw as game overshadowed by Salah injury

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings