Luke Littler hits nine-darter in win over Nathan Aspinall at Bahrain Masters

Darts prodigy Luke Littler (16) has beaten world number four Nathan Aspinall (32) at the Bahrain Masters quarter-finals.

The teenager hit a nine-darter to start the match and took a 116 checkout to end it.

Speaking after his win, Littler said to ITV: "I'm just glad to win, I think I played really well.

"It's good to get (a nine-darter) on TV - hopefully I hit a few more!"

The only other player to hit a nine-darter in a World Series was the legendary Phil Taylor.

"I just take it game by game," Littler added. "If I win, I win, if I lose my next game, it is what it is."

Later in the day, Littler followed his quarter-final win up by beating Gerwyn Price 7-3 to reach the final.

