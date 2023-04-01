Teen darts sensation Luke Littler rallies on World Series debut in Bahrain

Luke Littler (16) made his World Series of Darts debut on Thursday at the Bahrain Masters with a come-from-behind victory over Hong Kong's Man Lok Leung (24).

Littler, who shot to fame by reaching the final of the World Darts Championship, was named alongside world champion Luke Humphries in the Bahrain Darts Masters field by the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) earlier this month.

In his first match since losing the 'Battle of the Lukes', Littler came from 2-0 down to beat Man Lok Leung 6-3 and move into the next round.

He will face Nathan Aspinall in Friday's quarter-finals while Humphries, who crushed Bahrain's Abdulla Saeed 6-0, will face Gerwyn Price next.