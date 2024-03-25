England scrum-half Danny Care retires from international rugby

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. England scrum-half Danny Care retires from international rugby
England scrum-half Danny Care retires from international rugby
England's Care retires from international rugby
England's Care retires from international rugby
AFP
Scrum-half Danny Care (37) said on Tuesday playing for England "meant an awful lot" to him after announcing his retirement from Test rugby.

Harlequins' Care played his 101st and final England game in this month's Six Nations loss against France - 16 years after making his debut in 2008.

"Playing for England has meant the world," Care said on social media.

"It's meant an awful lot for me to represent this country.

"I've never taken it for granted, I would never take it for granted," he added.

Care became the sixth England men's player to reach the century during the narrow Six Nations victory over Ireland at Twickenham on March 9th.

He had spent four years away from the international scene after being dropped in 2018 returning during last year's Six Nations.

Care played six games during England's run to third place in the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

"All good things do have to come to an end at some point," Care said.

"I feel the time is right now to pass the baton on.

"I'm going to miss it but I feel the time is right to step away and be with my family. What a ride it's been," he added.

Mentions
Rugby UnionCare DannyEngland
Related Articles
England recall Care and Lawrence to face Scotland in Six Nations clash
Owen Farrell open to international return with England or British & Irish Lions
Ireland's Bundee Aki nominated for Six Nations Player of the Year award
Show more
Rugby Union
Georgia challenge wooden spoon winners Wales to test match
Wallabies centre Parese confirms end-of-season Leicester move
Full-back MacNeill believes work still to do despite Ireland's Six Nations triumph
France ease the pain but big questions remain after Six Nations campaign
Ireland captain O'Mahony savours special Six Nations win with end in sight
Last-gasp Ramos penalty takes France past England in final Six Nations match
Defiant Gatland confident Wales will improve after Six Nations wooden spoon
Most Read
Dani Alves leaves Spanish prison after paying €1 million bail
USA see off Mexico in Nations League final marred by homophobic chants
Emotional Murray sad to bid farewell to Miami Open after losing epic in final match there
Sinner pulls off great escape but no way out for Rune in Miami

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings