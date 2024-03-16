Former German international Dahoud picked for Syria after switching allegiance

Former German international Dahoud picked for Syria after switching allegiance
Mahmoud Dahoud plays for Stuttgart in the Bundesliga
Mahmoud Dahoud plays for Stuttgart in the Bundesliga
AFP
Former German international and VfB Stuttgart midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud (28) was named in Syria's 24-man squad on Saturday after he decided to switch his national team allegiance to the Arab nation.

The Syrian-born player has been called to play for the country in their World Cup qualifier matches against Myanmar, which will be played on March 21st and 26th.

"Mahmoud Dahoud is expected to be present in the second leg against Myanmar (in Dammam) due to a special family circumstance that will force him to miss the first match," the Syrian Football Association said in a statement.

Dahoud represented Germany in his youth and won the under-21 European Championship in 2017, and has two caps for the senior German national team.

Dahoud's numbers in recent series
Flashscore

"Germany is my home, I spent my whole life here and was proud to play for Germany... Syria is my family's country of origin and my birth country," Dahoud said in an interview with Sky Germany.

"I learned from my family early on how privileged we are to live in Germany and how important it is at the same time to bring joy to the people in Syria.

"I'm really happy and looking forward to a project that's close to my heart."

