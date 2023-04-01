Germany held to 2-2 draw by Mexico in Nagelsmann's second match

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Germany held to 2-2 draw by Mexico in Nagelsmann's second match
Germany held to 2-2 draw by Mexico in Nagelsmann's second match
Mexico's Romo Barron breaks through the German defence
Mexico's Romo Barron breaks through the German defence
Profimedia
Germany drew 2-2 with Mexico in a friendly at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Tuesday in Julian Nagelsmann's second match in charge of the Euro 2024 hosts.

Germany, who beat the United States 3-1 on Saturday, opened the scoring in the 25th minute through Antonio Rudiger when the defender headed home following Leroy Sane's corner.

Uriel Antuna converted Hirving Lozano's cross to level the score 12 minutes later and Mexico went 2-1 up shortly after halftime when Erick Sanchez headed in Antuna's cross.

The lead did not last long, however, with Niclas Fullkrug equalizing in the 51th minute after Florian Wirtz's shot was cleared off the line by Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

"I'm happy not only for my individual work but also for what we did as a group," Antuna said of Mexico's performance.

"The team, despite being down, always attacked, always defended until the last minute, it is important to tell the fans that together we can do many important things and compete.

"The job is to be consistent, since Jimmy's (Lozano) arrival the team has been working step by step," he added.

Mentions
FootballGermanyMexico
Related Articles
Germany cruise past United States in friendly under new head coach Nagelsmann
Nagelsmann feels responsibility and pressure ahead of debut against USA
US ready to prove they can beat top teams, says midfielder Weston McKennie
Show more
Football
Indonesian-Australian 2034 World Cup off the cards with the former backing Saudi bid
Australia coach Arnold seeks help on neutral venue against Palestine team
Everton sale reportedly stalls amid questions about buyer's financials
Italy's Spalletti laments crucial errors in defeat to England
Bellingham 'incredible' but don't take Kane for granted, says Southgate
Messi bags brace for Argentina, Neymar injured as Bielsa's Uruguay beat Brazil
Giovanni Reyna returns to score twice as USA thrash Ghana in friendly
Gareth Southgate proud of 'relentless' England as they secure Euro 2024 spot
England come from behind to beat Italy and qualify for Euro 2024
Most Read
Gunman killed after Sweden and Belgium's Euro tie cancelled as two Swedes shot dead
USA need more friendlies with leading teams, says head coach Berhalter
Kazakhstan boost slim qualification hopes with late winner in Finland
Ruthless South Africa extinguish French fire to reach World Cup semi-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings