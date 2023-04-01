Luis Enrique reportedly in advanced talks to take over as Paris Saint-Germain manager

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Luis Enrique reportedly in advanced talks to take over as Paris Saint-Germain manager
Luis Enrique reportedly in advanced talks to take over as Paris Saint-Germain manager
Luis Enrique could soon be the new PSG manager
Luis Enrique could soon be the new PSG manager
Profimedia
Luis Enrique (53) is in advanced discussions with Paris Saint-Germain to take over as their new manager, according to the latest reports from France this morning.

According to Téléfoot, the Parisian club have yet to finalise all the details concerning Christophe Galtier's departure, but they are hoping to do so very soon, as the arrival of his successor could be finalised next week.

The Qatari club are aiming to complete the signing of Luis Enrique, who has been free since leaving the Spanish national team at the end of the 2022 World Cup. The former Barcelona coach is PSG's priority, and the various parties are in the midst of negotiations.

We can also confirm this information, which we announced at the end of May: Luis Enrique is indeed Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's first choice. There are expected to be further developments in the coming days.

Mentions
FootballParis SGEnrique LuisTransfer News
Related Articles
Mbappe says French President Macron has no influence on his career amid PSG exit talk
Real Madrid's Brazilian star Rodrygo 'excited' by possible Kylian Mbappe transfer
I did not ask to be sold to Real Madrid, says Mbappe after confirming PSG exit
Show more
Football
Vinicius Jr complains as advisor racially abused at friendly in Spain
Equatorial Guinea and Zambia qualify for Africa Cup of Nations finals
Vinicius Jr and Brazil spot on with black strip anti-racism protest in friendly win
European Championship Qualifying roundup: Portugal cruise past Bosnia & Herzegovina, Belgium held back
Tottenham complete permanent signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus
European Championship Qualifying roundup: Scotland complete late comeback to stun Norway
Romeo Beckham joins Brentford B on permanent deal following six-month loan
Croatia's experience might provide edge in Nations League final, says Perisic
European Championship Qualifying roundup: Luxembourg earn first win as Lithuania hang on
Spain and Manchester City's Rodri enjoying the best of times ahead of Nations League final
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Enrique in talks to become PSG manager, Arsenal close in on Havertz
Egypt qualify for Africa Cup of Nations finals, Gambia and Guinea Bissau on the brink
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24
European Championship Qualifying roundup: Luxembourg earn first win as Lithuania hang on