Luis Enrique reportedly in advanced talks to take over as Paris Saint-Germain manager

Pablo Gallego, Eliott Lafleur

Luis Enrique (53) is in advanced discussions with Paris Saint-Germain to take over as their new manager, according to the latest reports from France this morning.

According to Téléfoot, the Parisian club have yet to finalise all the details concerning Christophe Galtier's departure, but they are hoping to do so very soon, as the arrival of his successor could be finalised next week.

The Qatari club are aiming to complete the signing of Luis Enrique, who has been free since leaving the Spanish national team at the end of the 2022 World Cup. The former Barcelona coach is PSG's priority, and the various parties are in the midst of negotiations.

We can also confirm this information, which we announced at the end of May: Luis Enrique is indeed Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's first choice. There are expected to be further developments in the coming days.