Marc Overmars banned from world football over inappropriate behaviour

Overmars left Ajax in 2022 after 'unacceptable' behaviour
Overmars left Ajax in 2022 after 'unacceptable' behaviour
Reuters
Former Netherlands international Marc Overmars (50) will not be allowed to hold any position in professional football for at least a year, due to his inappropriate behaviour towards women at Ajax, Dutch newspaper NRC reported on Tuesday.

NRC quoted world football body FIFA as saying it had taken over the suspension handed to Overmars in the Netherlands late last year.

Overmars quit his job at Ajax in February 2022, admitting to "unacceptable" behaviour after it emerged within the club that he had sent inappropriate messages and photographs to several women who worked there.

An independent sports tribunal last year banned Overmars from any position in Dutch football for two years over the incidents, with one year suspended.

The Dutch Football Association (KNVB) then asked FIFA to turn the domestic suspension into a global one.

Overmars is technical director at Belgian side Royal Antwerp, who he joined shortly after his sudden departure from Ajax.

FIFA and the KNVB did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Overmars told NRC that the former Netherlands, Arsenal and Barcelona winger was informed of the suspension, but was not yet ready to comment.

Overmars could appeal FIFA's sanction, the newspaper said.

