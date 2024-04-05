Nick Kyrgios expected to return from injury next week with 'fire in belly'

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Nick Kyrgios expected to return from injury next week with 'fire in belly'
Nick Kyrgios expected to return from injury next week with 'fire in belly'
Kyrgios is ready to return to tennis
Kyrgios is ready to return to tennis
AFP
Nick Kyrgios (28) expects to return to the tennis court next week after the Australian missed virtually the entire 2023 season with injury.

The former Wimbledon finalist has played just one ATP Tour match since late 2022 after suffering wrist and knee injuries.

However, Kyrgios told the Australian Open Show podcast he will soon be practising again, having previously hinted his tennis career could be over.

"I'm hitting for the first time next week, so as soon as I get back out on court, I guess it's just going to be starting up, getting that load back through my wrist and my body," he said.

Kyrgios, who lost the 2022 Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic, didn't give a date when he will be back playing on the ATP Tour.

"I'm going to take my time, come back and just enjoy being back out there," he said.

Kyrgios, who once reached a career-high 13 in the world, called it "one of the hardest years of my life, tennis-wise".

"Everything else has been amazing, I can't complain about anything else," he said.

"But tennis-wise I've had some really hard conversations with myself, if I want to keep doing this.

"So I know there's still fire in the belly, which is good, it's healthy."

Mentions
TennisKyrgios Nick
Related Articles
Coco Gauff keen for tennis to follow basketball in male vs female duels
WTA roundup: Danielle Collins continues form with two wins in Charleston
Updated
ATP roundup: Nuno Borges delights home crowd in Estoril as clay quarters loom
Updated
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Hurkacz closing in on semi-final spot in Estoril, Pegula in action later
11-time champion Rafael Nadal pulls out of Monte Carlo Masters
Updated
Season-ending WTA Finals to be staged in Saudi Arabia from 2024 to 2026
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Collins and Pegula advance in Charleston, Tiafoe battles past Duckworth
ATP roundup: Fognini ousts top seed in Morocco, Berrettini ramps up comeback
Wuhan Open set to return to WTA Tour for first time since 2019
Tennis Tracker: Berrettini and Shelton seal wins, Wozniacki falls to Kalinina
Most Read
Cameroon FA president Samuel Eto'o says hiring of new Belgian coach was 'illegal'
11-time champion Rafael Nadal pulls out of Monte Carlo Masters
Palmer scores twice in stoppage time as Chelsea stun Manchester United in epic
Liverpool leave it late to beat Sheffield United and reclaim top spot

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings