Pakistan's Naseem bosses Farooqi again in last-over thriller

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Pakistan's Naseem bosses Farooqi again in last-over thriller
Pakistan's Naseem bosses Farooqi again in last-over thriller
Farooqi during Afghanistan practice
Farooqi during Afghanistan practice
Profimedia
Pakistan tailender Naseem Shah (20) cut down Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi (22) in the final over of a cliff-hanger once again on Thursday, with his latest heroics securing a thrilling victory in the second one-day international in Hambantota.

Nearly 11 months after hitting Farooqi for back-to-back sixes to fashion a sensational win in an Asia Cup Twenty20 match, Naseem was again the Afghan seamer's nemesis.

Replying to Afghanistan's robust 300-5, built around opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz's run-a-ball 151, Pakistan reached 290-8 before Farooqi returned to bowl the drama-filled last over.

He began by running out Shadab Khan (48) for moving out too far at the non-striker's end, a legal dismissal even though many perceive it as against the spirit of the game.

Naseem hit the first ball of the over for a four and took a single off the third delivery. Haris Rauf then took three runs off the fourth delivery leaving Naseem on strike with Pakistan needing three off the last two balls.

He hit the fifth ball for a boundary to seal victory and celebrated by running off the pitch, throwing his helmet and bat to the ground and hurling away his batting gloves before being mobbed by team mates.

"We knew we could chase 80 or 90 in the last 10 overs," Pakistan captain Babar Azam said after they took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

"In crunch situations, Naseem has performed well."

Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi lamented a missed opportunity.

"It is hurting because we had enough runs but at the last moment they took the game away from us." he said.

The final ODI of the series is scheduled for Saturday in Colombo. Afghanistan play their 'home' matches in Sri Lanka for security reasons.

Mentions
CricketShah NaseemPakistanFarooqi FazalhaqAfghanistan
Related Articles
Cricket World Cup to begin on October 5th with Ahmedabad chosen to host final
Fit-again Iyer and Rahul back in India squad for Asia Cup
Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz announces international retirement after 15-year career
Show more
Cricket
Former England players Foster and Bell join New Zealand's World Cup staff
Mitchell Marsh happy to captain Australia for as long as needed
New Zealand captian Tim Southee happy with 'tough challenge' in UAE
Jasprit Bumrah impresses again as India seal T20 series in Ireland
Chapman denies New Zealand underestimated UAE after shock Twenty20 loss
Former Australian captain Tim Paine questions Ben Stokes' World Cup turnaround
Fit-again Jasprit Bumrah wins on long-awaited return for India
Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc out of South Africa tour with injuries
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Al Ittihad interested in Salah, Tierney heading to Sociedad
Editors' Picks: Newcastle and Liverpool face off, FedEx Cup winner to be decided
Who's Missing? Mason Mount out of Manchester United's match against Forest
Lionel Messi into another final after producing heroics for Miami yet again

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |