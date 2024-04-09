Real Madrid and Man City produce game for the ages in six-goal Champions League epic

Josko Gvardiol celebrates after rifling home a shot from the edge of the box

Real Madrid and Manchester City could not be separated as the first leg of their heavyweight UEFA Champions League quarter-final ended in a 3-3 draw, the second season in a row this tie has left the Santiago Bernabeu on level terms.

The contest between this competition’s last two champions was captivating from the very beginning. Not only did Aurelien Tchouameni’s challenge on Jack Grealish inside 40 seconds earn a yellow card that will keep the Frenchman out of the second leg, but Bernardo Silva caught out Andriy Lunin with an audacious attempt to score from the ensuing free-kick.

The frantic start continued and Real Madrid swiftly struck back, when Eduardo Camavinga smashed an effort that deflected off Ruben Dias to wrongfoot Stefan Ortega.

Sensationally, Los Blancos were ahead by the 14th minute with Rodrygo latching onto Vinicius Junior’s pinpoint pass and sending his effort trickling past Ortega with the help of a nick off Manuel Akanji’s boot.

The breathless nature of the opening quarter-hour was replaced by a more measured approach from both teams as the half progressed.

There were still flashpoints as Grealish’s shot was blocked by Tchouameni moments before Rodrygo fired off-target, while Dias was forced into a last-ditch tackle on Jude Bellingham.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Despite being behind, Man City didn’t waver in their approach as they patiently built up play after play in the second half until Foden smashed an exquisite shot into the top corner to level the tie.

The Santiago Bernabeu was stunned just five minutes later, when Josko Gvardiol sent an equally impressive strike curling out of Lunin’s reach to score his first-ever goal for the Citizens.

Federico Valverde applied a superb finish of his own to Vinicius’ cross to equalise, moments before Bellingham was denied by John Stones.

Dani Carvajal sent his late effort wide, as Man City extended their unbeaten run across all competitions to 26 matches and, more importantly, kept the game level heading to the Etihad as they aim to defend the title.

Real Madrid’s own unbeaten run went into its 13th game, and the second leg is perfectly poised as they aim to win Europe’s primary club competition for the 15th time in their history.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

Real Madrid - Man City player ratings Flashscore

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.