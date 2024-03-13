Retiring George North returns to Wales side against Italy in Six Nations

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Six Nations
  4. Retiring George North returns to Wales side against Italy in Six Nations
Retiring George North returns to Wales side against Italy in Six Nations
George North in action for Wales
George North in action for Wales
AFP
Wales coach Warren Gatland's has restored George North (31) to his starting line-up for the final Six Nations fixture against Italy in Cardiff on Saturday as the centre confirmed he will retire after this year's championship.

Gatland left out North and midfield partner Nick Tompkins for the 45-24 home defeat to France this past weekend, as Wales now face a fifth defeat in a row in this year's competition.

"I've decided the game on Saturday will bring my international career to an end. After 14 years it feels like now is right time to step away," North said in a statement.

"I have loved and cherished every second in a Welsh shirt and been able to play alongside some fantastic teammates."

North is third on the all-time list of Wales' most capped players with 120 appearances, behind Alun Wyn Jones (158) and Gethin Jenkins (129). He also played three times for the British & Irish Lions.

"George has contributed hugely to Welsh rugby, in an incredible career starting as an 18-year-old," Gatland said.

"The way that he burst onto the scene. I can remember seeing him play and thinking we need to cap this kid. He’s been incredible as a rugby player, but I think the most important thing is how he’s contributed to the squad as a person over the years."

Wales captain Jenkins Dafydd Jenkins is back in the second row to partner Adam Beard against Italy, while North and Tompkins come in for Joe Roberts and Owen Watkin respectively.

The other changes to the starting line-up see flanker Alex Mann replace lock Will Rowlands to allow Jenkins to make his switch, while prop Dillon Lewis comes in for Keiron Assiratti in the front row.

Hooker Elliot Dee also retains his place having been a late replacement for the injured Ryan Elias against France.

Wales may be rebuilding their squad with an eye on the 2027 World Cup in Australia, but five defeats in this year's Six Nations would be a major embarrassment and a place a spotlight on the work being done by Gatland.

They come up against an Italy side buoyed by a 31-29 victory over Scotland at the weekend, and who also held France 13-13, with their improvement under new coach Gonzalo Quesada apparent, in contrast to the form of Wales.

"This is an important game for us. We definitely don't want to finish bottom and the squad is hungry to win," Gatland said.

"We're still looking for that 80 minute performance and have spoken about needing to be better in the big moments especially."

The last time Wales lost all five games in the Six Nations was in 2003. They will avoid the wooden spoon with a win by more than seven points on Saturday as long as Italy do not get a try-scoring bonus-point.

Mentions
Rugby UnionNorth GeorgeWalesItalySix Nations
Related Articles
Six Nations talking points: Borthwick's plan and inconsistent Scotland
France centre Danty will miss rest of Six Nations after suspension
Ireland's depth and physical Scotland: Six Nations talking points
Show more
Rugby Union
Former England boss Eddie Jones believes 'best to come' from fly-half Marcus Smith
England's Feyi-Waboso out of France Six Nations clash due to concussion
Kolisi still part of Springboks plans but Erasmus may opt for new captain
Australia slump to new all-time low in world rankings as Italy rise
France provide relief for coach Fabien Galthie with 45-24 win over Wales
Last-gasp Marcus Smith stars as England shatter Ireland's Grand Slam dream
Italy stun Scotland to claim first Six Nations home win in 11 years
Scotland hold 'outside chance' of title as they travel to Italy in Six Nations
Most Read
Arsenal move into Champions League quarter-finals after edging Porto on penalties
Al Hilal seal Asian Champions League semi-final spot and set world record for wins
Champions League last 16 to feature seeded draw in next season's revamp
'Feels like I never left': Simona Halep returns to court in Miami

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings