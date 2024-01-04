Athletic Bilbao keep up fantastic form with battling win over struggling Sevilla

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Athletic Bilbao keep up fantastic form with battling win over struggling Sevilla
Athletic Bilbao keep up fantastic form with battling win over struggling Sevilla
Mikel Vesga's opener is celebrated by the Basque side
Mikel Vesga's opener is celebrated by the Basque side
AFP
Athletic Bilbao climbed into the top-three of LaLiga after winning at the Ramón Sanchez-Pizjuan for just the second time in 12 attempts, as struggling Sevilla's winless run on home soil extended to eight matches.

The prolonged festive break couldn’t have come at a better time for recently-installed Sevilla boss Quique Sanchez Flores, who takes charge of his fifth LaLiga side. He was without talismanic striker Youssef En-Nesyri thanks to Africa Cup of Nations duty, a problem shared by the visitors, so there was an understandably cagey opening here.

However, it was clear the home side’s defensive frailties which had seen them record only one clean sheet in 13 would come to the fore.

Nico Williams spurned a glorious opportunity, skewing wide following intricate link-up play with Alex Berenguer, before Mikel Vesga put the Lions in front on the half-hour mark.

The ball was recycled to Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta on the right, and he flighted a pinpoint cross onto the head of the advancing Vesga who made no mistake in converting his second goal of the season.

Sanchez Flores would have been lamenting his side's lack of attacking threat during a first half in which they failed to register a single shot on goal. Things nearly went from bad to worse soon after the restart too, with Williams’ deflected effort crashing against the crossbar leading to panic in the six-yard box.

The wise introduction of Ivan Rakitic did seem to stem the tide however, with fellow veteran Sergio Ramos going close from a direct free-kick before Suso skimmed wide of Unai Simon’s far post with a curling left-footed effort.

As the game became stretched, Simon was forced into a fine double save at one end, before the away side wrapped up all three points down the other with almost a carbon copy of Vesga’s opener. This time the ball was laid off to substitute Ander Herrera, whose cross found Aitor Paredes to stroke home.

Ernesto Valverde’s side's nine-game unbeaten run has the Basque locals dreaming of a first UEFA Champions League berth since 2014-15, while Sevilla sit just a point clear of the drop zone at the halfway stage of the season.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Aitor Paredes (Athletic Bilbao)

Sevilla - Athletic Bilbao player ratings
Flashscore

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaAth BilbaoSevilla
Related Articles
10-men Atletico Madrid hold on to vital win over struggling Sevilla
Struggling LaLiga side Sevilla name Quique Sanchez Flores as new manager
Sevilla sack coach Diego Alonso after run of disappointing results
Show more
Football
Late Gundogan penalty snatches win for Barcelona against stubborn Las Palmas
More VAR controversy as Palace and Everton set for replay after goalless FA Cup draw
Mbappe waiving 'tens of millions' in order to push through PSG exit
Transfer News LIVE: Saudi PIF up chase for De Bruyne, Reguilon and Spence return to Spurs
Updated
Editors' Picks: Tyne-Wear Derby set for return as Trump looks to defend Masters crown
Carrick wants to see ex-teammate Rooney back in dugout after Birmingham sacking
Man Utd keeper Onana available for Wigan game just 24 hours before international duty
Ange Postecoglou wants Spurs players to step up and replace missing Son
Thomas Frank confirms Brentford would need 'unbelievable' offer to sell Ivan Toney
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Saudi PIF up chase for De Bruyne, Reguilon and Spence return to Spurs
Novak Djokovic says he will 'be okay' amid injury concerns ahead of Australian Open
Luke Humphries crowned PDC World Champion after beating teen sensation Luke Littler
Girona net dramatic late goal to beat Atleti in seven-goal thriller despite Morata heroics

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings