Athletic Bilbao keep up fantastic form with battling win over struggling Sevilla

Athletic Bilbao climbed into the top-three of LaLiga after winning at the Ramón Sanchez-Pizjuan for just the second time in 12 attempts, as struggling Sevilla's winless run on home soil extended to eight matches.

The prolonged festive break couldn’t have come at a better time for recently-installed Sevilla boss Quique Sanchez Flores, who takes charge of his fifth LaLiga side. He was without talismanic striker Youssef En-Nesyri thanks to Africa Cup of Nations duty, a problem shared by the visitors, so there was an understandably cagey opening here.

However, it was clear the home side’s defensive frailties which had seen them record only one clean sheet in 13 would come to the fore.

Nico Williams spurned a glorious opportunity, skewing wide following intricate link-up play with Alex Berenguer, before Mikel Vesga put the Lions in front on the half-hour mark.

The ball was recycled to Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta on the right, and he flighted a pinpoint cross onto the head of the advancing Vesga who made no mistake in converting his second goal of the season.

Sanchez Flores would have been lamenting his side's lack of attacking threat during a first half in which they failed to register a single shot on goal. Things nearly went from bad to worse soon after the restart too, with Williams’ deflected effort crashing against the crossbar leading to panic in the six-yard box.

The wise introduction of Ivan Rakitic did seem to stem the tide however, with fellow veteran Sergio Ramos going close from a direct free-kick before Suso skimmed wide of Unai Simon’s far post with a curling left-footed effort.

As the game became stretched, Simon was forced into a fine double save at one end, before the away side wrapped up all three points down the other with almost a carbon copy of Vesga’s opener. This time the ball was laid off to substitute Ander Herrera, whose cross found Aitor Paredes to stroke home.

Ernesto Valverde’s side's nine-game unbeaten run has the Basque locals dreaming of a first UEFA Champions League berth since 2014-15, while Sevilla sit just a point clear of the drop zone at the halfway stage of the season.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Aitor Paredes (Athletic Bilbao)

Sevilla - Athletic Bilbao player ratings Flashscore

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.