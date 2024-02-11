Isaac Romero inspires Sevilla to vital victory over Atletico Madrid

Sevilla recorded consecutive league victories for the first time since May 2023 with a battling 1-0 win over an unusually shaky Atletico Madrid.

At first glance it would appear Los Rojiblancos are alive and well, fighting on multiple fronts, but they have lacked their usual conviction in the league and this was no more so apparent than in the 15th minute.

Marcos Acuna’s long-range effort was turned round the post by Jan Oblak and from the resulting corner, the visitors were behind. Lucas Ocampos got across his marker at the near post to direct a header goalwards where Sevilla sensation Isaac Romero was on hand to head in the opener.

Atletico responded well through Álvaro Morata whose point-blank header cannoned back off the post.

The on-field decision was offside but upon a second glance, it appeared that had the Spanish striker converted, VAR may well have intervened to confirm the leveller. Sevilla’s goalscorer, Romero, could quite easily have had a hat-trick inside half an hour.

The talented forward somehow headed straight at Oblak from two yards out with the goal at his mercy and then seven minutes later he had another gilt-edged chance but his attempt, again from close range, came back off the bar.

Antoine Griezmann has 11 goals and seven assists this season for an Atletico Madrid side somewhat in the midst of an underwhelming campaign by their standards and nearly added number 12 with a side-footed finish but the veteran Jesus Navas rolled back the years to clear off the line before the ball hit substitute Memphis Depay and ricocheted to safety.

The introduction of the Dutchman transformed the game into an end-to-end affair.

Ocampos had the ball in the net for Sevilla’s second of the night but was adjudged to have been offside. Griezmann began to find pockets of space but when his opportunity presented itself in the 74th minute, he fired wide from six yards out.

Perhaps it was the threat of careering towards their worst ever finish in LaLiga this century, but Sevilla looked nothing like a side languishing in the bottom half of the table instead, with the lively Isaac leading the line, the Andalusian side look set to return to their usual high-voltage status sooner rather than later.

