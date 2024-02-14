Cristiano Ronaldo gives Al Nassr the edge in Asian Champions League last 16 clash

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. AFC Champions League
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo gives Al Nassr the edge in Asian Champions League last 16 clash
Cristiano Ronaldo gives Al Nassr the edge in Asian Champions League last 16 clash
Ronaldo was the match-winner for Al Nassr
Ronaldo was the match-winner for Al Nassr
Profimedia
Cristiano Ronaldo (39) broke Al Fayha's resistance nine minutes from time to give Al Nassr a 1-0 win over fellow Saudi Pro League side in the first leg of their Asian Champions League last 16 clash in Riyadh on Wednesday.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward ended a frustrating evening for Luis Castro's side when he latched onto a lofted return pass from Marcelo Brozovic to volley past Vladimir Stojkovic and earn Al Nassr victory.

The teams meet in the second leg in Riyadh next Wednesday with a quarter-final spot at stake.

Ronaldo had been denied by Stojkovic from close range in first-half stoppage time as both teams struggled to find a way through.

His 64th-minute header was pushed to safety by the Serbian goalkeeper before Anderson Talisca's overhead kick flew narrowly wide.

With time ticking down Portuguese Ronaldo fed the ball to Brozovic on the edge of the area before bursting into the box to meet his teammate's looping pass with a right-foot strike that went into the top corner.

Meanwhile, Al Ain from the United Arab Emirates shared a 0-0 draw with Uzbekistan's Nasaf at the Markaziy Stadium in Qarshi.

Soufiane Rahimi went closest to breaking the deadlock when he hit the crossbar in first-half stoppage time with a curling free kick.

Harry Kewell was denied a winning start to life as Yokohama F Marinos coach when Mahmoud Eid's stoppage-time header earned hosts Bangkok United a 2-2 draw with the Japanese side.

Australian Kewell took over after compatriot Kevin Muscat resigned at the end of the 2023 season and goals from Elber and Kota Watanabe gave Marinos a two-goal cushion inside the opening 24 minutes of the first leg at Thammasat Stadium.

Nitipong Selanon pulled one back 10 minutes from the interval and Eid equalised two minutes into stoppage time as he powered a header home. Marinos' Ken Matsubara was sent off with seconds remaining.

The teams meet in the return leg in Yokohama next Wednesday.

Jeonbuk Hyundai gained the upper hand in their all-South Korean battle with Pohang Steelers at Jeonju World Cup Stadium as goals from Hernandes and Ahn Hyeon-beom earned Dan Petrescu's team a 2-0 first-leg advantage.

On Tuesday, Kawasaki Frontale earned a 3-2 win over Chinese Super League side Shandong Taishan to take a narrow lead into the second leg in Japan.

Mentions
FootballRonaldo CristianoAl NassrYokohama F. MarinosBangkok UtdAl AinNasaf QarshiKawasaki FrontaleShandong TaishanJeonbukPohangAFC Champions League
Related Articles
Jadson gives Shandong hope in Asian Champions League loss to Kawasaki
Ronaldo's Al Nassr set for all-Saudi showdown in Asian Champions League
Lionel Messi makes late cameo as Ronaldo-less Al Nassr crush Inter Miami
Show more
Football
Thomas Tuchel bemoans 'slapstick' Bayern Munich performance in Lazio loss
PSG in commanding position after battling past spirited Real Sociedad
10-man Bayern Munich woes continue as Ciro Immobile penalty gives Lazio slender advantage
Brentford complete signing of Brazilian striker Igor Thiago from Club Brugge
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder in FA pickle over sandwich rant
Rayo Vallecano sack Francisco Rodriguez after winless streak and appoint Inigo Perez
Wolves hit by major injury blow with Matheus Cunha ruled out for lengthy period
Derby Week: The season of rivalries in Brazil continues with two battles in Sao Paulo
Jim Ratcliffe's Manchester United investment finally approved by FA
Most Read
Quincy Promes sentenced to six years in prison for drug smuggling
Cristiano Ronaldo gives Al Nassr the edge in Asian Champions League last 16 clash
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder in FA pickle over sandwich rant
'Hungry' Bayern Munich turn focus to Lazio after Leverkusen league humbling

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings