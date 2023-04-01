Red card helps Ronaldo's Al Nassr win Asian Champions League opener

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. AFC Champions League
  4. Red card helps Ronaldo's Al Nassr win Asian Champions League opener
Red card helps Ronaldo's Al Nassr win Asian Champions League opener
Milad Sarlak is given his marching orders during the AFC Champions League
Milad Sarlak is given his marching orders during the AFC Champions League
Reuters
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr made their numerical advantage count against 10-man Persepolis in Tehran's empty Azadi Stadium on Tuesday as the Saudi Pro League side kicked off their Asian Champions League campaign with a 2-0 win over the Iranians.

Victory came after the hosts had Milad Sarlak sent off for a second bookable offence seven minutes into the second half when the Iranian stepped on Ronaldo's foot during a midfield tussle.

Ten minutes later the former Real Madrid striker released Marcelo Brozovic into the penalty area to unlock the stubborn hosts, with Abdulrahman Ghareeb scoring the opener through a deflected strike from the Croatian's cutback.

Mohammed Qassem doubled Al Nassr's lead in the 72nd in the Group E encounter as he lashed his shot into the roof of Alireza Beiranvand's net from a tight angle on the left to seal the win.

"It was a good game, even though the first half was a little bit difficult for both teams," said Al Nassr forward Sadio Mane.

"We played good in the second half, we created some chances and we scored two goals and I think we deserved to win tonight."

Persepolis - Al Nassr player ratings
Flashscore

The game was played in an empty Azadi Stadium as a ban imposed on Persepolis by the Asian Football Confederation two years ago was enforced, depriving thousands of fans who have followed Ronaldo since his arrival in Tehran from attending.

Al Nassr's win puts them on top of their group, two points ahead of Hernan Crespo-coached Al-Duhail after the Qatari club were held to a 0-0 draw by Tajikistan's FC Istiklol in Dushanbe.

In Group A, Al Ain's Togo international Kodjo Laba scored twice and set up his side's third to lead them to a 3-0 win over Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor.

Al Ain were in front by the 11th minute when Laba met Bandar Al Ahbabi's cross from the right at the near post with a deft touch that gave goalkeeper Sanjar Kuvvatov little chance.

He was also involved in the second, benefitting from a mix-up in midfield to gain possession and feed Khalid Al Baloushi, who crisply fired into the corner first time.

With 65 minutes on the clock Laba put the result beyond doubt when he latched onto Park Yong-Woo's pass before steadying himself to spear his shot into the top corner.

Al Ain are level on three points with Turkmenistan's FC Ahal, who had Elman Tagayew's long-range second-half strike to thank for a surprise 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia's Al Feiha.

Mentions
FootballAl NassrRonaldo CristianoPersepolisAl AinLaba KodjoBeiranvand AlirezaBrozovic MarceloGhareeb AbdulrahmanQassem MohammedSarlak MiladIstiklol FerganaAl-DuhailPakhtakorAl FeihaAFC Champions League
Related Articles
Crowds hail Al Nassr and Ronaldo's arrival in Iran ahead of AFC Champions League match
Saudi Pro League clubs to play in Iran after travel ban lifted
Late show earns Al-Nassr Asian Champions League group stage berth
Show more
Football
Marseille hit out at fans' representatives following alleged threats in tense meeting
Howe 'proud' of Newcastle's Champions League return in Milan
Felix shines as Barcelona put on impressive display to thrash sorry Royal Antwerp
Wasteful Man City come from behind to ease past Red Star Belgrade
Goalkeeper Provedal strikes late stunner to earn point for Lazio against Atletico
Mbappe leads PSG to perfect start in Champions League with comfortable win over Dortmund
Tough challenge for Inter to repeat last year's 'wonderful ride' to CL final, Inzaghi says
Brentford's Rico Henry out for remainder of season with knee injury
Newcastle dig in for hard earned point against AC Milan on return to Champions League
Most Read
Crowds hail Al Nassr and Ronaldo's arrival in Iran ahead of AFC Champions League match
Champions League: Can anyone topple favourites Manchester City?
Newcastle's Sandro Tonali ready for emotional return to former club AC Milan
Liverpool will give Europa League full respect, says Jurgen Klopp

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings