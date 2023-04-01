AFCON 2023:  Holders Senegal forced into change

Africa Cup of Nations holders Senegal have been forced into two squad changes just days before they begin the defence of their title with striker Boulaye Dia (27) and back-up goalkeeper Seny Dieng (29) ruled out of the tournament in the Ivory Coast.

The Senegalese federation said on Tuesday they would be replaced by Bamba Dieng (23) and Alfred Gomis (30), both from struggling French club Lorient.

Dia's participation has been in doubt since he injured his knee playing for Salernitana against AC Milan in Serie A on December 22 but had been given time to try and recover.

Middlesborough goalkeeper Dieng also travelled to Senegal’s pre-tournament training camp in Dakar in the hope of proving his fitness, but was unsuccessful. He had suffered a thigh injury in his club’s Championship victory at Swansea City on December 16.

The new call-ups are a further blow to Lorient, who are second last in the Ligue 1 standings. They already have five players who have gone to the Cup of Nations - Darlin Yongwa (Cameroon), Gedeon Kalulu (DR Congo), Sirine Doucoure (Mali), Formose Mendy (Senegal) and Montassar Talbi (Tunisia).

Two more absentees leaves them severely depleted for their game away at Lille this weekend and a subsequent home game against Le Havre on January 28.

Senegal open their Cup of Nations Group C campaign on Monday against the Gambia in Yamoussoukro.