AFCON 2023: Morocco coach Walid Regragui's ban lifted following appeal

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Africa Cup of Nations
  4. Morocco coach Walid Regragui's AFCON ban lifted following appeal
Morocco coach Walid Regragui's AFCON ban lifted following appeal
Regragui had to watch Morocco's last group game against Zambia from the stands
Regragui had to watch Morocco's last group game against Zambia from the stands
Reuters
Morocco coach Walid Regragui's two-match suspension at the Africa Cup of Nations has been dismissed after an appeal, his country’s football federation said on Friday.

Regragui had been given a four-match ban, with two games suspended, and fined for bringing the competition into disrepute.

The decision means Regragui, who had to watch his country’s last group game against Zambia on Wednesday from the stands, will be back on the bench for the last-16 clash against South Africa on Tuesday.

Regragui, who led his country to the World Cup semi-finals in 2022, was involved in an on-field spat with Democratic Republic of Congo captain Chancel Mbemba at the end of their Group F match in San Pedro on Sunday.

The incident led to scuffles between opposing players and staff on the pitch and alleged fighting in the tunnel at the stadium, but out of public view.

Regragui had gone to shake Mbemba’s hand at the end of the match but held on to it as he tried to remonstrate with the defender, who repeatedly tried to pull away before breaking loose.

That set off mayhem at the end of a 1-1 draw.

"He insulted me and my assistant on the sidelines before the end of the match," Regragui told reporters.

"And in the end, despite that, I went to shake his hand but also to ask him: ‘Why are you talking to me like that?’. Then he looked away like he didn’t want to shake my hand," he added.

"He claimed I had called him an idiot but I never said that. He should be a little honest with himself."

Morocco’s football federation denounced the decision, but its appeal came only hours before the Zambia game at which Regragui was in the VIP stand, speaking to his bench as assistant Rachid Ben Mahmoud replaced him on the touchline.

Share on Facebook

Mentions
African footballFootballAfrica Cup of NationsMoroccoD.R. Congo
Related Articles
Silas silences Morocco as D.R. Congo grab late equaliser to keep hopes alive
From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants
2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Everything you need to know about fixtures and dates
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: City secure first win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Lyon's woes continue
Updated
Chelsea and Aston Villa head for FA Cup replay after dull goalless draw
Milan's Stefano Pioli says Mike Maignan 'serene and strong' despite racist abuse
Transfer News LIVE: West Ham seal Phillips loan, Bayern close in on Boey
Updated
Rigobert Song and Cameroon aim to get better of Nigeria again at AFCON
Napoli owner confirms Victor Osimhen will leave the club in the summer
OPINION: Jurgen Klopp's shock resignation may be final Liverpool masterstroke
Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri says Inter Milan are still Scudetto favourites
Everton boss Sean Dyche adamant Dominic Calvert-Lewin will end goal drought
Most Read
Novak Djokovic labels display in Sinner defeat as 'one of my worst'
Imperious Jannik Sinner defeats 10-time champion Novak Djokovic to reach Australian Open final
Jurgen Klopp announces shock decision to leave Liverpool at end of season
Tennis Tracker: Medvedev mounts miraculous comeback against Zverev to set up final with Sinner

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings