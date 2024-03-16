Qatar captain Hassan Al Haydos retires from international football

Hassan Al Haydos and his team after winning the Asian Cup in 2024
Hassan Al Haydos and his team after winning the Asian Cup in 2024
Qatar skipper Hassan Al Haydos (33) has retired from international football, the country's Football Association (QFA) announced on Saturday, bringing down the curtain on a 16-year career highlighted by back-to-back Asian Cup victories.

Al Haydos, who made his international debut in 2008, is the most capped player for Qatar with 182 appearances for the Gulf nation, scoring 41 times.

He netted twice in the Asian Cup earlier this year as hosts Qatar won their second title, beating Jordan in the final.

He was also captain when Qatar won their first title in 2019 and was named in the team of the tournament in both editions.

"The Qatari Football Association extends its sincere thanks and appreciation to the captain of our national team, Hassan Al-Haydos, following his decision to retire from international football after a long career," the QFA said in a statement.

"Words cannot thank you enough over the past years, the leader on and off the field, Hassan Al-Haydos. Always in our hearts."

Al-Haydos will continue to play for his club Al-Sadd, who are top of the standings in the Qatar Stars League.

