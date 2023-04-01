Uzbekistan edge Thailand to book Asian Cup quarter-final clash with Qatar

Uzbekistan edge Thailand to book Asian Cup quarter-final clash with Qatar
Uzbekistan's Abbosbek Fayzullayev in action with Thailand's Pansa Hemviboon
Uzbekistan's Abbosbek Fayzullayev in action with Thailand's Pansa Hemviboon
Uzbekistan beat Thailand 2-1 in their Asian Cup last-16 tie with a second-half winner from Abbosbek Fayzullayev (20) at Al Janoub Stadium on Tuesday to set up a quarter-final clash with hosts and defending champions Qatar.

Thailand were looking to beat Uzbekistan for the first time since 2007 but the central Asian nation scored two stellar goals to deny Masatada Ishii's side.

Uzbekistan took the lead in the first half when Diyor Holmatov lobbed a cross-field ball into the box to Azizbek Turgunboev, who expertly controlled the pass with his chest before volleying it past Patiwat Khammai in Thailand's goal.

But Thailand equalised just before the hour mark when Supachok Sarachat pulled the trigger from more than 25 yards out, with his low shot curling past Uzbekistan keeper Utkir Yusupov who did not react in time to make the save.

Key match stats
Flashscore

However, Uzbekistan restored their lead seven minutes later through Abbosbek Fayzullaev when the winger quickly turned his defender and fired from the edge of the box, directing a low shot that squeezed past the keeper and into the net.

Uzbekistan will be looking to reach the semi-finals for only the second time when they take on Qatar on Saturday at Al Bayt Stadium.

Uzbekistan players celebrate after the match
See a full match summary here.

