Arsenal end Champions League group stage with draw at PSV

Arsenal drew 1-1 against PSV at the Philips Stadion in a UEFA Champions League matchday six dead rubber, as both sides now look forward to the knockout stages.

PSV were the only team in Europe’s top divisions with a 100% home league record before tonight, and even though this game was a dead rubber with both sides making multiple changes, the hosts were determined to get off to a good start.

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes were two players that kept their places, and both centre-backs produced magnificent blocks inside just six minutes to keep the score level.

Both teams were denied by the woodwork in the first half, with Yorbe Vertessen clipping the post with a header from a dangerous cross, while Mohamed Elneny went for the spectacular - a similar goal to the one he scored on his first-ever UCL start against Barcelona in 2016 - but his long-range strike hit the upright.

Match stats Flashscore

Arsenal grew into the game as the half went on and were rewarded with the opener three minutes before half-time, as Eddie Nketiah scored his maiden UCL goal with a well-taken finish off the inside of the post with his weaker left foot from a Reiss Nelson cross.

Just five minutes into the second period, Vertessen had another chance to get on the scoresheet, and the Belgian’s curling effort struck the inside of the post and into the back of the net this time - levelling proceedings after some good work from Ricardo Pepi.

The Gunners responded well, as Nketiah and Nelson both went close by hitting the side netting, before Ismael Saibari reminded them of PSV’s attacking threat by striking the woodwork - a recurring theme in this match - midway through the half.

Arsenal were still determined to find a winner though, and had the ball in the net with 10 minutes to go when Gabriel headed in substitute Martin Ødegaard's delightful free-kick, only for it to be ruled out for offside.

In the end, in a game where the result did not matter too much, both teams settled for a point each, and now progress to the knockouts.

PSV have now only won one of their last nine matches against English opposition, but will take encouragement from the fact that they avoided a thrashing like the 4-0 in the reverse fixture.

As for the Gunners, Mikel Arteta would have wanted to avoid consecutive defeats after the weekend’s 1-0 loss at Aston Villa, and he was able to give some of his fringe players crucial minutes ahead of a busy Christmas schedule.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Yorbe Vertessen (PSV)

