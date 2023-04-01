Celtic suffer last-minute heartbreak after Pedro nets Lazio winner

Celtic suffer last-minute heartbreak after Pedro nets Lazio winner
Celtic’s wait for a first UEFA Champions League (UCL) group stage win at home since 2013 continued after Pedro headed in a stoppage-time winner to seal a dramatic 2-1 victory for Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio.

Celtic showed signs of early promise in front of a fervent home support in Glasgow when Reo Hatate combined with Yang Hyun-Jun, before the latter played in Matt O’Riley, whose shot from the edge of the box was blocked.

The Bhoys kept the pressure on and O’Riley’s clever first-time flick played Kyogo Furuhashi into the penalty area and the Japanese curled under Ivan Provedel for his first-ever Champions League goal.

Generally, the hosts controlled the play in the early stages and Lazio never really got going. That was until the Italian side levelled with their first threatening attack after Celtic failed to clear a corner and Matías Vecino was first to react to the loose ball, heading home beyond Joe Hart.

Undeterred by that setback, Celtic continued in their pursuit of a first Champions League win since 2020 and O’Riley came close to restoring their lead before half-time with a powerful low shot that Provedel held.

Chances continued to flow early in the second period and Celtic were given a huge let-off after the Bhoys’ defence left Felipe Anderson completely unmarked inside the penalty area, only for the Brazilian to delay his shot and eventually fire wide.

A more cagey finale took shape, but Celtic persisted and gambled by flying forward late on - a move which nearly paid off with substitute Luis Palma firing into the bottom corner and sending Celtic Park into raptures, only for the strike to be ruled out for offside.

With seconds left on the clock, Lazio burst forward and Pedro rose at the back post to head in Matteo Guendouzi’s floated cross.

For the most part, Brendan Rodgers will be pleased with how his side controlled the match and regularly threatened the visitors, but conceding a devastating late goal leaves the Scottish side with an uphill battle after taking just one point from their opening two matches.

While Lazio were largely unthreatening for long spells, Pedro’s late goal gives Sarri’s side their first win against a British opponent since 2000.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Matt O’Riley (Celtic)

Celtic - Lazio player ratings
Flashscore

Check out all the match stats now.

