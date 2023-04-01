Ederson is Manchester City's unlikely European hero after important saves

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Ederson is Manchester City's unlikely European hero after important saves
Ederson is Manchester City's unlikely European hero after important saves
Ederson kisses the Champions League trophy after making some important saves in the final
Ederson kisses the Champions League trophy after making some important saves in the final
Reuters
Manchester City scorer Rodri was named UEFA's man-of-the-match, but goalkeeper Ederson (29) made a strong case for the award after his inspired saves kept Inter Milan at bay in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Rodri's cool finish in the 68th minute earned City their long-awaited first Champions League title, but only after Brazilian Ederson kept them in the match with a brilliant point-blank save to deny Lautaro Martinez (25).

"The defeat teaches a lot, it was five years of disappointments, we were shattered, but we picked up the pieces and rebuilt ourselves. And the new pieces that arrived helped a lot too," Ederson told Brazilian TV channel TNT Sports.

Inter were starting to cause trouble for a nervous City when Manuel Akanji (27) delivered a hospital pass intended for Bernardo Silva (28) and Lautaro anticipated it to go one-on-one with Ederson.

The Brazilian keeper, however, made himself big to limit Lautaro's angles and blocked the Argentine's strike with his body.

After Rodri scored, Inter pressed for a late equaliser and Ederson made two brilliant stops at the death.

In the 88th minute, he kept out a point-blank header from substitute Romelu Lukaku (30) and in the last play of the match, Ederson shone again as a corner was taken to the near post where Francesco Acerbi (35) flicked the ball into the box and Ederson made a diving save moments before the final whistle.

"This year I dedicated myself a lot, worked hard, gave up a lot of things to be rewarded," Ederson said.

"I am still in a state of ecstasy, I want to enjoy it now, enjoy it, enjoy it with my family too. Now it's time to celebrate."

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueEdersonManchester CityRodriInterMartinez LautaroAkanji ManuelLukaku RomeluSilva BernardoAcerbi Francesco
Related Articles
Guadiola believes Man City's Champions League win was 'written in the stars'
Reliable Rodri outshines stars to fulfil Manchester City's dream
Man City boss Pep Guardiola warns against Inter attacking threat ahead of final
Show more
Football
Simone Inzaghi proud of Inter side after Champions League final loss
Champions League victory a life's work for emotional Jack Grealish
Rodri strike sees Manchester City win first Champions League and historic treble
Updated
Aston Villa agree to sign midfielder Youri Tielemans
Transfer News LIVE: Villa sign Tielemans, PSG chasing Lucas Hernandez
Updated
Ronald Koeman and the Netherlands seeking to write history in Nations League
Former South Africa coach Clive Barker dies
Philippe Diallo elected new head of French football
Newcastle sign £25 million-a-year shirt sponsorship deal with Saudi firm
Get ready for the Champions League Final with Flashscore's video preview
Updated
Most Read
Rodri strike sees Manchester City win first Champions League and historic treble
Get ready for the Champions League Final with Flashscore's video preview
Manchester City and Inter's roads to the Champions League final
How can Inter beat Manchester City in the Champions League final?