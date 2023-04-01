Man City on verge of qualifying for last 16 after battling win over Young Boys

Manchester City’s phenomenal record in UEFA Champions League (UCL) group stage games stretched to 24 wins in 32 games thanks to a gritty 3-1 victory against a spirited Young Boys side.

While on paper a trip to Bern to face Young Boys was a favourable one for Man City, the artificial surface at the Wankdorf Stadium promised to be somewhat of a ‘leveller’. Having trained at the ground last night, City looked as though that preparation had helped them adapt in the early stages as it was them doing the early running.

Creating chances was proving rather problematic, and even when they did, they were met by an inspired Anthony Racioppi who denied Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku in a matter of minutes.

Young Boys’ attacking offerings were minimal, but they did have City slightly concerned approaching the break. Grateful to still be on level terms, the hosts worked a sight of goal and it was little surprise it came through Cedric Itten, but his header drifted harmlessly over.

That seemed to spur City on to make one last push for an opener before the break, but again the heroic Racioppi denied them, producing a pair of stunning stops to thwart Doku and Rodri.

City pressure was building prior to the interval, and it eventually proved too much for Young Boys just three minutes into the second half. Pep Guardiola’s side eventually grabbed the lead and it came through an unlikely source, with Manuel Akanji on hand to tap into an empty net after Rúben Dias’ initial header crashed back off the crossbar.

Incredibly though, that lead was short-lived, when a pinpoint Cheikh Niasse freed Meschack Elia, who made no mistake in lofting a sumptuous lob over the head of the on-rushing Ederson.

It was always likely to be a difficult task to keep City out, and the hosts shot themselves in the foot in that sense when Mohamed Ali Camara fouled Rodri in the area, affording Haaland a chance from the penalty spot that he was never going to pass up.

The closing stages were much more comfortable for City once Haaland doubled his tally for the evening, and acutely aware the game was probably already won anyway, Guardiola was able to make some changes with Sunday’s Manchester derby in mind knowing their unbeaten run in European competition had been extended to 17 matches.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Rodri (Manchester City)

