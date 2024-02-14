Thomas Tuchel bemoans 'slapstick' Bayern Munich performance in Lazio loss

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Thomas Tuchel bemoans 'slapstick' Bayern Munich performance in Lazio loss
Thomas Tuchel bemoans 'slapstick' Bayern Munich performance in Lazio loss
Bayern Munich were beaten by Lazio in the first leg on Wednesday night
Bayern Munich were beaten by Lazio in the first leg on Wednesday night
AFP
Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel described his side's performance as "slapstick" in the 1-0 defeat to Lazio on Wednesday that leaves them with a tough task to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

Ciro Immobile's penalty proved the difference in the first leg of the last 16 tie in Rome.

"In the first half, we had to take the lead. We had three clear chances. We have to do these things," Tuchel told DAZN.

The second half was "characterised by uncertainty again", he said. "It was a bit slapstick."

Bayern were hamstrung by the dismissal of Dayot Upamecano, who was shown a red card for crashing into Gustav Isaksen in the penalty area.

Immobile stepped up to score the resulting spot-kick.

Match stats
Statsperform

"We made a lot of individual mistakes and we conceded a penalty and red card from out of absolutely nothing," Tuchel said in the post-match press conference.

"With the performance we did everything to lose this game, which was completely in our hands."

The defeat in Rome follows the 3-0 reverse against Bayer Leverkusen which leaves Bayern five points off the pace in the Bundesliga title race.

But asked if he feared for his job, Tuchel said simply: "No"

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueImmobile CiroUpamecano DayotBayern MunichLazio
Related Articles
10-man Bayern Munich woes continue as Ciro Immobile penalty gives Lazio slender advantage
'Hungry' Bayern Munich turn focus to Lazio after Leverkusen league humbling
Form, experience and tactics: What to expect in the Champions League round of 16
Show more
Football
PSG in commanding position after battling past spirited Real Sociedad
Cristiano Ronaldo gives Al Nassr the edge in Asian Champions League last 16 clash
Brentford complete signing of Brazilian striker Igor Thiago from Club Brugge
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder in FA pickle over sandwich rant
Rayo Vallecano sack Francisco Rodriguez after winless streak and appoint Inigo Perez
Wolves hit by major injury blow with Matheus Cunha ruled out for lengthy period
Derby Week: The season of rivalries in Brazil continues with two battles in Sao Paulo
Jim Ratcliffe's Manchester United investment finally approved by FA
Most Read
Quincy Promes sentenced to six years in prison for drug smuggling
Cristiano Ronaldo gives Al Nassr the edge in Asian Champions League last 16 clash
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder in FA pickle over sandwich rant
Naomi Osaka hopes for better returns after copying Novak Djokovic's style

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings