Roma's Haavi relishing chance to build on Women's Champions League experience

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League Women
  4. Roma's Haavi relishing chance to build on Women's Champions League experience
Roma's Haavi relishing chance to build on Women's Champions League experience
Emilie Haavi, right, in action for Roma
Emilie Haavi, right, in action for Roma
Reuters
AS Roma forward Emilie Haavi cannot wait for another crack at the Women's Champions League after falling at the quarter-final stage last season, as they prepare to face Vorskla in a qualifying clash on Wednesday.

Haavi, who was voted the Italian league's most valuable player last term as Roma won the Italian championship for the first time, said this is exactly the kind of challenge she was looking for when she left LSK Kvinner in her native Norway for Italy in December 2021.

"We want to at least achieve what we did last year, and whether we can go even further only time will tell, but a quarter-final at the Olimpico? I really want to experience that again,” she told Reuters.

A vastly experienced international, Haavi won an incredible nine league titles and eight Norwegian Women's Cups with Roa IL and LSK before joining Roma, but she also suffered a serious knee injury at the World Cup in France in 2019.

Her time on the sidelines was extended by the COVID-19 pandemic, which left her frustrated at the time, but she now sees it as something positive.

"I came back even stronger and was even better equipped to play more. In retrospect, my knee has been doing very well. I've had little trouble. I feel physically stronger now than I did before," Haavi said.

After winning so many trophies in Norway, Haavi decided at the relatively late age of 29 that it was time to test her talents abroad, and that led to a move to the Eternal City at a time when Roma were parked in the middle of the Serie A Femminile.

The addition of the Norwegian provided a boost for Roma's attack, and they made last season's Women's Champions League quarter-finals after finishing second in their group behind German powerhouses Wolfsburg.

POSITIVE EXPERIENCE

"I think it was a very positive experience last year, the whole Champions League was a little adventure for us. We had a little bit of luck with the draw, at the same time as we met a good level of opposition,” Haavi explained.

"We showed in those games that we have a very high potential and a high level in our team, and it's clear that you are dependent on getting those matches in order for us to develop.

A 6-1 aggregate drubbing by Barcelona in the last eight has left them hungry for revenge in this year's competition after learning some valuable lessons.

"We don't meet that level (of opposition) every single weekend here in Italy, so it's a very, very important arena for us to develop in," she said.

Haavi believes the likes of Roma are getting closer to their European rivals thanks to the games they play against them.

"When we meet Barcelona, we get a reference as to what is perhaps the best international level in women's football - we see what kind of pace is required, how hard the passes are hit," she said.

With two Norwegians - Caroline Graham Hansen (28) and Ingrid Syrstad Engen  (25) - in the Barcelona squad that beat Roma last term, Haavi knows what needs to be done to close the gap.

"I think that we now have a higher quality in our everyday training than what we had a year ago, so I think for us the Champions League is a golden opportunity to play those top matches and reach the top level," she said.

Roma take on Ukrainian side Vorskla in their Round Two first leg at the Stadio Tre Fontane on Wednesday, with the winner of the two-legged tie going through to the group stage.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballChampions League WomenHaavi EmilieLSK KvinnerVorskla PoltavaBarcelonaCentro OlimpicoWolfsburgHansen CarolineEngen Ingrid
Related Articles
Bayern Munich's Swede Eriksson set to shine as Frauen-Bundesliga begins
Sweden's Blomqvist latest female player sidelined by ACL injury
Arsenal knocked out of women's Champions League by Paris FC
Show more
Football
Morocco federation has no intention of luring teen star Yamal to national team
Sevilla name former Uruguay coach Diego Alonso as manager
West Ham's Jarrod Bowen says career-best form behind England recall
Israel's Euro qualifier vs Switzerland postponed to November 15th over militant attacks
UK and Ireland host nations set to enter Euro 2028 qualifying
UEFA abandons plan to lift the Under-17 ban on Russian teams
Updated
Salernitana appoint Filippo Inzaghi to replace sacked Sousa after poor start to season
Albania coach Sylvinho eyes Euro qualification after dream start
'It makes us proud' - Turkey happy to host Euro 2032
Most Read
Weekend highlights: Record-breaking Yamal and Giroud the goalkeeper
AC Milan to sell Giroud goalkeeper shirts after his stint between the sticks
The Regista - Arsenal vs Man City tactical review: A game of central battles & long balls
Defending champion Daniil Medvedev knocked out of Shanghai Masters by Sebastian Korda

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings