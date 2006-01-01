Brazil draw opening game of Copa América after failing to break down Costa Rica

2021 runners-up and nine-time Copa America champions Brazil were held to a goalless draw by the second-lowest ranked side at the tournament in Costa Rica. Despite dominating possession and having plenty of chances, Dorival Junior’s side could not find the net and start their tournament with a point.

Having lost one and won ten of their 11 all-time historical head-to-head matches, Brazil came close to opening the scoring in Los Angeles after only seven minutes as Raphinha forced Costa Rican keeper Patrick Sequeira into a smart save at his near post before Rodrygo unleashed an effort only millimetres wide of the opposite stick.

Raphinha was again denied by Sequeira as the match progressed - with Costa Rica still in search of their first shot on goal - as it continued to seem a certainty that Brazil would the deadlock sooner than later.

It appeared that goal had come on the stroke of the half-hour mark, however, VAR came to Costa Ricas rescue as Marquinhos’ strike at the back post into an unexposed net was ruled out for offside after replays confirmed Rodrygo had strayed marginally beyond the shoulder of the last defender.

Just like the opening 45 minutes, Brazil dominated in pursuit of the game’s opening goal, as shortly after the hour-mark, West Ham United’s midfield maestro Lucas Paqueta beat Sequeira with a thunderbolt of an effort from distance, but not the paintwork on the right-hand post.

With the game still somehow goalless with time running out for Brazil to find a deserved breakthrough, Dorival Junior called upon wonderkid Endrick and Savio from the substitutes’ bench for the final twenty minutes of the contest.

However, despite dominating for large periods of the match, Brazil - who had 18 shots on goal compared to three - were forced to settle for an exasperating share of the spoils ahead of their clash with Paraguay - who were defeated 2-1 by Colombia earlier this evening.

Match stats Flashscore

Meanwhile, Costa Rica remain without a victory over Selecao in 84 years but ultimately will count themselves lucky to escape California with a point after being outplayed by Seleaao. However, they will take on Colombia in Glendale on Friday with renewed confidence.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Patrick Sequeira (Costa Rica)

Check out the match stats here.