Chile begin Copa América campaign with goalless draw against Peru

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Copa América
  4. Chile begin Copa América campaign with goalless draw against Peru

Chile begin Copa América campaign with goalless draw against Peru

Sanchez couldn't find a winner
Sanchez couldn't find a winnerAFP
Peru and Chile opened their Copa América accounts with a goalless stalemate at AT&T Stadium in Texas in the Clásico del Pacífico, continuing the Peruvians' unbeaten start to life under new boss Jorge Fossati.

With World Cup winners and pre-tournament favourites Argentina already off to a winning start in this group, both sides knew the result of this clash could be pivotal for their hopes of progression.

Perhaps unsurprisingly then, a cagey start saw both sides struggle to get going, though Chile really should’ve hit the front on the quarter-hour when Victor Davila squared for Alexis Sanchez on the six-yard line, but La Roja’s all-time top scorer somehow fired over the bar.

Ricardo Gareca’s men were in control, but creating clear-cut chances remained a problem as frustration grew in Texas.

Sanchez fired over again on the half-hour after a fortuitous deflection landed the ball at his feet, while it took Peru until the 43rd minute to finally threaten at the other end, though Miguel Araujo’s header was comfortably saved by Claudio Bravo.

The match stats
The match statsFlashscore

Peru were an improved outfit following the restart, but talisman Gianluca Lapadula failed to make their superiority count as he failed to convert two openings.

Gareca turned to his bench to freshen things up for the reeling Chileans, with a raft of substitutions from either side disrupting the flow of this attritional contest.

Paolo Guerrero was introduced by Peru to become the oldest outfield player in competition history, but it was strike partner Lapadula who came closest to a deciding strike. His volley from a corner was well saved by Bravo, before the Chile goalkeeper lunged at Guerrero to brilliantly keep out any rebound.

Chile had one final chance to steal the points through Ben Brereton Díaz, but his header sailed over the crossbar, summing up a derisory second-half display from La Roja.

In the end, the Clasico del Pacífico failed to live up to the billing as both sides were left frustrated by a stalemate.

Chile, who've advanced to the knockouts in each of their last six appearances at this competition, now face increased pressure ahead of their matchday two showdown with Argentina, while Peru know a positive result against Canada is essential if they're to keep their progression hopes alive.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Claudio Bravo (Chile

Mentions
FootballCopa AméricaChilePeru
Related Articles
What is the most beautiful shirt of the Copa America?
Canada probes online racist abuse of player after Copa America opener against Argentina
Jesse Marsch says Argentina should be fined for second-half delay
Show more
Football
Czech Republic aim to attack more and shackle Georgia's 'Kvara-dona'
Chile manager frustrated with stop-start Copa América draw with Peru
Transfer News LIVE: Olise agrees to join Bayern, Dortmund find Hummels replacement
Updated
Deschamps feels it was a 'wise decision' to keep Mbappe on bench in Netherlands draw
Fair result but Xavi Simons' goal should have stood, says Koeman after France draw
France remain on course for knockouts while not risking Kylian Mbappe
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Rangnick's Austria impress as France toothless without Mbappe
Netherlands draw with France after VAR rules out Simons goal
EURO 2024 Tracker: France and Netherlands play out goalless draw, Poland first team out
Updated
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: France and Netherlands play out goalless draw, Poland first team out
Transfer News LIVE: Olise agrees to join Bayern, Dortmund find Hummels replacement
Carlos Alcaraz plans ATP talks over 'new' shot clock rule after defeat at Queen's
EURO 2024 Tracker: Spain hold on to beat Italy and secure top spot in Group B

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings