Chile begin Copa América campaign with goalless draw against Peru

Peru and Chile opened their Copa América accounts with a goalless stalemate at AT&T Stadium in Texas in the Clásico del Pacífico, continuing the Peruvians' unbeaten start to life under new boss Jorge Fossati.

With World Cup winners and pre-tournament favourites Argentina already off to a winning start in this group, both sides knew the result of this clash could be pivotal for their hopes of progression.

Perhaps unsurprisingly then, a cagey start saw both sides struggle to get going, though Chile really should’ve hit the front on the quarter-hour when Victor Davila squared for Alexis Sanchez on the six-yard line, but La Roja’s all-time top scorer somehow fired over the bar.

Ricardo Gareca’s men were in control, but creating clear-cut chances remained a problem as frustration grew in Texas.

Sanchez fired over again on the half-hour after a fortuitous deflection landed the ball at his feet, while it took Peru until the 43rd minute to finally threaten at the other end, though Miguel Araujo’s header was comfortably saved by Claudio Bravo.

The match stats Flashscore

Peru were an improved outfit following the restart, but talisman Gianluca Lapadula failed to make their superiority count as he failed to convert two openings.

Gareca turned to his bench to freshen things up for the reeling Chileans, with a raft of substitutions from either side disrupting the flow of this attritional contest.

Paolo Guerrero was introduced by Peru to become the oldest outfield player in competition history, but it was strike partner Lapadula who came closest to a deciding strike. His volley from a corner was well saved by Bravo, before the Chile goalkeeper lunged at Guerrero to brilliantly keep out any rebound.

Chile had one final chance to steal the points through Ben Brereton Díaz, but his header sailed over the crossbar, summing up a derisory second-half display from La Roja.

In the end, the Clasico del Pacífico failed to live up to the billing as both sides were left frustrated by a stalemate.

Chile, who've advanced to the knockouts in each of their last six appearances at this competition, now face increased pressure ahead of their matchday two showdown with Argentina, while Peru know a positive result against Canada is essential if they're to keep their progression hopes alive.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Claudio Bravo (Chile)