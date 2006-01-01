Colombia and Uruguay clash in Copa América semi-final with records in sight

Colombia and Uruguay clash in Copa América semi-final with records in sight

James Rodriguez and Jhon Cordoba celebrate a goal for Colombia in their quarter-final victory over Panama
James Rodriguez and Jhon Cordoba celebrate a goal for Colombia in their quarter-final victory over PanamaMark J. Rebilas - USA TODAY Sports
Uruguay and Colombia will be chasing their own slice of history when they meet in Wednesday's Copa América semi-final in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Colombia enter the semi-final having avoided defeat in 27 consecutive games, matching their all-time unbeaten streak.

Uruguay are aiming to clinch an unprecedented 16th Copa América title, currently sharing the record of 15 titles with Argentina, who face Canada in the other semi-final.

Uruguay advanced to the semis with a penalty shootout win over Brazil. They committed a tournament-high 26 fouls and received a red card for Nahitan Nandez's foul on Rodrygo but also created better opportunities than Brazil.

Manager Marcelo Bielsa was adamant that his side would not compromise their attacking style.

"Football is a competition and we are always trying to impose what we do best and our opponent will do the exact same thing," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"If we didn't try to impose what we do best, we would actually be undermining our own chances."

Colombia - Uruguay video preview
Flashscore

Nandez will serve a one-match suspension while defender Ronald Araujo will miss the remainder of the tournament due to a leg injury sustained in the quarter-final.

Colombia, fresh from a 5-0 quarter-final victory over Panama, are looking to reach their first Copa final in 23 years.

They played their last final in 2001, beating Mexico to win their only Copa América title.

The Colombian side, managed by Nestor Lorenzo, have seen eight different players find the back of the net in the tournament so far.

Veteran James Rodriguez has been outstanding, matching Lionel Messi's record for the most assists (five) in one tournament since the stat was first recorded in 2011.

Lorenzo said the match between Colombia and Uruguay was worthy of a final.

"They are not passive. They go out for a win," Lorenzo told reporters, speaking through an interpreter. "And I'm sure we're going to have a good show on Wednesday."

The final takes place on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballCopa AméricaUruguayColombia
