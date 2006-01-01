Paraguay coach Garnero sacked after disappointing Copa América campaign

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Copa América
  4. Paraguay coach Garnero sacked after disappointing Copa América campaign

Paraguay coach Garnero sacked after disappointing Copa América campaign

Paraguay lost all three group games at Copa América
Paraguay lost all three group games at Copa AméricaReuters
Argentine Daniel Garnero (55) has been sacked as Paraguay coach following the team's dismal Copa América campaign, the Paraguayan Football Association (APF) announced on Monday.

"The APF announces the termination of the relationship with DT Daniel Garnero as head coach of the Paraguayan national team," the federation said in a statement on social media.

Paraguay were eliminated in the first round of the tournament after losing to Colombia 2-1, then 4-1 to Brazil and a 2-1 defeat by Costa Rica.

Garnero took over in September 2023, replacing compatriot Guillermo Barros Schelotto.

The team have also not performed well in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, where they are in seventh place in the 10-team standings, with five points from six games.

Mentions
FootballCopa AméricaParaguay
Related Articles
Costa Rica bow out of Copa América with entertaining Group D win against Paraguay
Brazil coach Dorival Jr hails 'dynamic' Vinicius after win over Paraguay
Vinicius Junior unleashed boosts nervy Brazil to much-needed Copa win
Show more
Football
EURO 2024 Tracker: Semi-finals loom in Germany with Spain facing France on Tuesday
Updated
Spain have 'blind faith' despite 'genius' Mbappe, says coach De Le Fuente
Former Liverpool and Barcelona star Thiago Alcantara hangs up boots at 33
Three key battles as France face Spain in blockbuster EURO 2024 semi-final
Boa Morte expecting 'derby' between Guinea Bissau and Mozambique in AFCON qualifiers
Leaks forced French coach to keep cards close to chest, say midfielder Rabiot
Transfer News LIVE: Marseille bid for Greenwood, Dortmund announce Anton signing
Updated
Stuttgart captain Waldemar Anton signs for Bundesliga rivals Dortmund
England players love Southgate, says left-back Shaw ahead of EURO semi-final
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Marseille bid for Greenwood, Dortmund announce Anton signing
Emma Navarro turfs out Coco Gauff from Wimbledon following all-American duel
Coco Gauff hails depth in women's tennis after shock Wimbledon exit
EURO 2024 Tracker: Semi-finals loom in Germany with Spain facing France on Tuesday

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings