Team spirit key to Colombia's remarkable Copa América run, says Lorenzo

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Copa América
  4. Team spirit key to Colombia's remarkable Copa América run, says Lorenzo

Team spirit key to Colombia's remarkable Copa América run, says Lorenzo

Lorenzo on the touchline
Lorenzo on the touchlineReuters
Colombia's strong team spirit is a key factor in the South American side's brilliant form in a 27-match unbeaten run, coach Nestor Lorenzo said after their thumping 5-0 win over Panama in the Copa América quarter-finals.

Colombia, whose last defeat came in a 1-0 loss to Argentina in February 2022, cruised through the group stage with two wins and a draw, before hammering Panama in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday to book a spot in the last four.

The win has boosted morale ahead of a tough semi-final clash against either Uruguay or Brazil, with several fringe players in the Colombia set-up also getting some game time as Lorenzo made five substitutions in the quarter-final clash.

"Each of those 11 players have to play for their teammates, for the other 10, and that is what this team is showing. Great attitude and giving it all for their teammates," Lorenzo told reporters.

"That has been apparent from minute one. This is how I feel leadership should be handled and this is what the coaching staff thinks. Thank God it is a very even team in this sense. They all compete for the positions in a very healthy way.

"I was happy to sub in players. I was waiting for this moment because it's very important for coaches to put the players on the field at the right time when it is favourable for them to succeed, so we have to be cautious when we make those decisions."

Asked who he would rather face between Brazil and Uruguay, who play later on Saturday, Lorenzo said: "We cannot pick an opponent. That wouldn't be right.

"I think there are two great teams, two champions, and any of those teams is a candidate to be a title holder, so I wouldn't choose.

"We have played against both of them and we will compete against the one that wins today."

Mentions
FootballCopa AméricaColombiaPanama
Related Articles
Rodriguez shines as Colombia thrash Panama to secure Copa América semi-final spot
What is the most beautiful shirt of the Copa America?
CONMEBOL admits referee mistake over penalty on Vinicius at Copa America
Show more
Football
Copa América 2024: Everything you need to know about fixtures and dates
Updated
10-man Uruguay knock Brazil out of Copa América on penalties after goalless draw
Netherlands showed heart and courage in comeback EURO 2024 win, Koeman says
Turkey proud to show their spirit, says coach Montella despite EURO 2024 exit
'Only a football game', Swiss boss Yakin consoles Akanji on shootout miss
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Saka banishes demons from Wembley, Dutch delight in Berlin
Netherlands come from behind to beat Turkey and secure semi-final spot at EURO 2024
EURO 2024 Tracker: Dutch into semi-finals after second-half turnaround against Turkey
Updated
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Dutch into semi-finals after second-half turnaround against Turkey
Swiatek faces 'gangster' threat as Djokovic feels need for speed at Wimbledon
Transfer News LIVE: Kilman makes move to West Ham, Zielinski joins Inter
Top seed Iga Swiatek dumped out of Wimbledon by Putintseva

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings