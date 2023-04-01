Martinez era begins at Boca Juniors following Copa Libertadores dissapoitment

Argentine giants Boca Juniors began pre-season training on Tuesday with Diego Martinez (45) as their new coach following the exit of Jorge Almiron.

Martinez, who managed Huracan last season, takes over on a one-year deal after Almiron resigned following Boca's Copa Libertadores final loss to Brazil's Fluminense in November.

Martinez returns to the club having made his coaching debut with Boca's youth teams after his retirement as a player in 2011.

Boca kick off their league campaign at Platense on January 28th four days after hosting Central Norte in the Argentine Cup first round.

The Buenos Aires-based club will also compete in the continental Copa Sudamericana, South America's equivalent of the Europa League, which starts in March.

