Juventus put one foot in Coppa Italia final with vital victory over Lazio

Juventus moved a huge step closer to ending their three-year silverware drought by beating Lazio 2-0 in the first leg of an all-heavyweight Coppa Italia semi-final, extending their unbeaten head-to-head record on home soil to eight matches.

Massimiliano Allegri’s men were out for revenge after falling to a late defeat against Lazio at the weekend, while also needing to end a wretched recent run of form. And a golden ticket looked to have been handed their way, when Matias Vecino was penalised for a rash challenge on Andrea Cambiaso inside the area, but the decision was overturned after a lengthy VAR consultation.

With so much on the line, both teams erred on the side of caution in a cagey first half that produced just a single shot on target. Indeed, the closest either side came to a first-half breakthrough manifested itself only five minutes before the interval, with Luis Alberto’s looping header only kept out by the woodwork, much to the relief of an anxious home crowd.

Their nerves were settled within five minutes of the restart, however, as the Old Lady hit the front in some style. Cambiaso’s defence-splitting pass sent Federico Chiesa through on goal, and the winger made no mistake, opening up his body to fire into the corner to break the deadlock.

From a neutral standpoint, the opening goal gave the game exactly what it needed, with both sides opening up and providing much more in the way of entertainment.

Manuel Locatelli then came inches away from lighting up the Allianz Stadium as his venomous strike whistled past the post, though the Bianconeri wouldn’t have to wait long for their second.

Found on the inside right, Dusan Vlahovic cut onto his left foot and rifled home to score for the third time in two games against Lazio on this ground this season.

That was the killer blow for Igor Tudor’s visitors, who now have the sizable task of overturning a two-goal deficit in the second leg at the Stadio Olimpico.

Meanwhile, this result provides welcome respite for the hosts, who registered just a second win from their last 10 matches.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus)

