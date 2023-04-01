Ajax announce the appointment of Maurice Steijn as new manager

Reuters

Maurice Steijn has been appointed as Ajax's new manager on a three-year contract, the Eredivisie club said on Wednesday, following a poor season in which they failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 13 seasons.

Steijn made his mark last year as he led modest Sparta Rotterdam to a sixth-place finish in the Eredivisie, which was the team's best result in 27 years.

Despite that achievement, the 49-year-old's appointment to the club who have won a record 36 Dutch league titles came as a surprise as he has spent most of his 12-year coaching career at smaller Dutch teams.

"He has outperformed at every club where he has worked," Ajax football director Sven Mislintat said of the former ADO Den Haag and NAC Breda player.

"I am convinced he is ready to make the step up."

Ajax dismissed interim coach John Heitinga - who took over from Alfred Schreuder - earlier this month after finishing third in the standings, 13 points behind champions Feyenoord.