Ajax announce the appointment of Maurice Steijn as new manager

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Eredivisie
  4. Ajax announce the appointment of Maurice Steijn as new manager
Ajax announce the appointment of Maurice Steijn as new manager
Steijn is a surprise appointment
Steijn is a surprise appointment
Profimedia
Maurice Steijn has been appointed as Ajax's new manager on a three-year contract, the Eredivisie club said on Wednesday, following a poor season in which they failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 13 seasons.

Steijn made his mark last year as he led modest Sparta Rotterdam to a sixth-place finish in the Eredivisie, which was the team's best result in 27 years.

Despite that achievement, the 49-year-old's appointment to the club who have won a record 36 Dutch league titles came as a surprise as he has spent most of his 12-year coaching career at smaller Dutch teams.

"He has outperformed at every club where he has worked," Ajax football director Sven Mislintat said of the former ADO Den Haag and NAC Breda player.

"I am convinced he is ready to make the step up."

Ajax dismissed interim coach John Heitinga - who took over from Alfred Schreuder - earlier this month after finishing third in the standings, 13 points behind champions Feyenoord.

Mentions
FootballEredivisieAjaxSparta Rotterdam
Related Articles
Steven Berghuis to miss Ajax's opening three games after lashing out at fan
Ajax confirm that interim manager Johnny Heitinga won't take over permanently
Edwin Van der Sar to quit as Ajax chief after 'tough period'
Show more
Football
Six players to watch next season from the newly-promoted Premier League clubs
Argentina manager Scaloni believes Messi deserves his big-money MLS move
Kroos says Benzema 'didn't know Al-Ittihad two weeks ago', excited about Bellingham
Premier League legend James Milner signs for Brighton after leaving Liverpool
Spain boss facing Italy in Nations League semi-final as if it were his 'last match'
Rodri ready for Spain duty days after Champions League heroics, Alba relishing return
I did not ask to be sold to Real Madrid, says Mbappe after confirming PSG exit
Real Madrid announce the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund
One key area Erik ten Hag must address if Manchester United are to challenge for the title
England's 'serial winners' can end trophy drought, says defender Tyrone Mings
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Real Madrid announce Bellingham signing, Mbappe saga continues
Nations League finals a considerable achievement for Croatia, says coach Dalic
Netherlands finding end of season energy as they chase Nations League crown
Kylian Mbappe says he never discussed extending stay with Paris Saint-Germain