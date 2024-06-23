EURO 2024 Tracker: Hungary score last-gasp winner as Germany draw with Swiss

Hungary broke Scottish hearts at the death
Hungary broke Scottish hearts at the deathProfimedia, Flashscore
It's do-or-die time in Germany as EURO 2024 heads into the final round of the group stage. Tonight saw the final matches in Group A with Scotland and Hungary clashing in a must-win epic.

22:59 CET - And that's the game in Stuttgart and that's Scotland out of EURO 2024. Hungary, meanwhile, have won (1-0) and could progress as one of the third-placed teams, finishing with Group A with three points.

Read a full match report here.

Final Group A standings
Final Group A standingsFlashscore

22:57 CET - Incredidle! Hungary have scored with virtually the last kick of the game! Scotland had a corner but the Hungarians made a quick break and Kevin Csoboth finished off the move with unbelievable composure considering the scenario. Heartbreak for Scotland, ecstasy for Hungary.

22:52 CET - Game over in Frankfurt! Germany and Switzerland have drawn 1-1, meaning Germany will take top spot and Switzerland will take second in Group A.

Read a full match report here.

22:50 CET - Germany have levelled things up late on in Frankfurt thanks to a towering header from Niclas Fullkrug! Of course they did - it's Germany! And that takes the hosts back to the top of Group A with only moments to go there.

Fullkrug scored again
Fullkrug scored againAFP, Opta by StatsPerform

22:48 CET - 10 minutes added on in Stuttgart, just four in Frankfurt.

22:39 CET - Scotland have had what looked like a penalty to the naked eye turned down and the game is finally opening up a bit. Will we get a winner?! Less than 10 to go. 

22:29 CET - There could be a lengthy stoppage in Stuttgart as Hungary's Barnabas Varga seems to have suffered a horrific injury and there is a potential penalty check as well.

22:25 CET - With a little over 20 minutes to go in each match, it's the same as at the break. Germany are still trailing Switzerland (1-0) in the game and thus in the group, too. If they finish second, their second-round opponent will be the second-placed team from Group B.

Over in Stuttgart, it seems like neither Scotland nor Hungary have the tools to win the game but there is still time!

22:03 CET - As the second half begins, Scotland and Hungary are pretty evenly poised in Stuttgart. In fact, neither had a really convincing chance in the first 45 minutes but that has to change in this period.

Win Probability
Win ProbabilityFlashscore

21:47 CET - At half-time in both matches, it seems most of the action has come from the game with less riding on it. Switzerland lead Germany 1-0 in Frankfurt, which is not uninteresting as it moves the Swiss to top spot in Group A.

Over in Stuttgart, it is still goalless between Scotland and Hungary. Scotland could progress with a draw but it is very unlikely. Both sides will be going for it in the second half, no doubt! It's now or never.

21:28 CET - The lead is taken in Frankfurt but it's Switzerland that go ahead thanks to a brilliant out-stretched finish from Dan Ndoye! As it stands, Switzerland are top of the group.

Dan Ndoye scores Switzerland's first goal
Dan Ndoye scores Switzerland's first goalAFP

21:18 CET - False alarm! Andrich's goal has been overturned after a VAR review due to a foul. Almost a great start for the hosts.

21:16 CET - The first goal of the evening comes from Germany in Frankfurt - they lead Switzerland 1-0 thanks to a long-range effort from Robert Andrich.

21:01 CET - The games are now underway. Remember: Both Scotland and Hungary need a win!

20:40 CET - Throughout tonight's matches we will provide updates on all the goals and major events across both games as well as the group permutations here. However, if you wish to follow the games more closely, follow the links above to find our live audio commentary and/or minute-by-minute text updates.

20:00 CET - Below you can see the starting lineups for both of the evening's matches:

Switzerland vs Germany

Starting XIs
Starting XIsFlashscore

Scotland vs Hungary

Starting XIs
Starting XIsFlashscore

19:50 CET - You can read a preview of each of tonight's matches in the links below:

Switzerland vs Germany

Scotland vs Hungary

18:45 CET - It's final day in Group A! Here's the situation: Germany and Switzerland look assured of progression with six and four points respectively and they will play tonight in Frankfurt.

Over in Stuttgart, Scotland (one point) will face Hungary (zero points) - a win for Scotland should be enough to progress as one of the best third-placed teams or even in second if the Swiss lose and they lead on goal difference. Whereas Hungary would be hanging on by a thread if they secured the three points on offer. A loss would see either depart from the competition and a draw likely wouldn't be enough for Scotland either.

Both matches kick off at 21:00 CET!

As it stands in Group A
As it stands in Group AFlashscore
