Julian Nagelsmann says Germany will look to keep supporters dreaming

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Julian Nagelsmann says Germany will look to keep supporters dreaming

Julian Nagelsmann says Germany will look to keep supporters dreaming

Julian Nagelsmann during the clash with Hungary
Julian Nagelsmann during the clash with HungaryReuters
Germany’s job is to keep home supporters dreaming at Euro 2024, coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Wednesday after his team’s 2-0 win over Hungary, adding that he is thinking of winning the next match and not looking ahead to the knockout round.

Nagelsmann lauded what he called an amazing atmosphere at the tournament on home soil, calling instances when supporters marched with the team to their bus and breaking out in the national anthem during the match fuel for his side.

"It was very loud in the stadium - that just gives you a good feeling," he said. "That helps us, which is hard to believe because we have such incredibly experienced and successful players but it does something with you. It moves you."

"It's our task to let the fans keep dreaming."

Goals from Jamal Musiala and Ilkay Gundogan gave Germany a comfortable win over Hungary that made the host nation the first side to qualify for the knockout stage.

Match stats
Match statsStatsperform

With two wins out of two, the Germans are guaranteed to be at least among the four best third-placed teams, and they will finish in the top two of the group if Scotland fail to beat Switzerland later on Wednesday.

Nagelsmann had special words for Musiala who has scored in both of Germany’s matches so far, saying he should ignore the pressure and be unafraid to take players on.

The 21-year-old, playing in his hometown, gave the Germans the lead in the 22nd minute after some horrendous Hungarian defending led to the ball being poked into his path by Gundogan, and he hammered the ball in via a defender.

"He should just play like he's on a small pitch anywhere in Germany or England, it doesn't matter," Nagelsmann said. "He should just play football with his friends. He shouldn't think about the pressure, he's just brilliant playing football."

While few will have bet against the home side, it was in fact Germany's first competitive win over Hungary since the 1954 World Cup final, and fans will now be dreaming of witnessing a fourth European Championship triumph, and on home soil.

Nagelsmann added that the victory over a tough opponent like Hungary that defended deeply showed the kind of progress his squad has made over the past year.

"There were moments we had to persevere but that's a process of maturing," he said. "In October, we wouldn’t have won the match today 2-0."

"On this level you have to remain stable. They were a very uncomfortable opponent, but we remained stable in most situations. You have to win a match like this first, and we managed to do that."

Mentions
FootballEuroGermanyHungary
Related Articles
Germany progress to last 16 with comfortable win against struggling Hungary
Mittelstaedt's meteoric rise from relegation to EURO 2024 with Germany
Hungary feeling more EURO 2024 'pressure' than Germany claims Nagelsmann
Show more
Football
Musiala 'our most important' player, says Germany captain Gundogan
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Gjasula goes from zero to hero as Scotland quieten the noise
Argentina expect tough Copa America title defence, says manager Scaloni
Spain ready 'to get muddy' in Euro battle with Italy, says boss de la Fuente
EURO 2024 Tracker: Scotland and Switzerland share spoils after Germany secure qualification
Updated
Shaqiri stunner denies Scotland crucial victory over Switzerland
England manager Gareth Southgate in a 'happier' place shut off from criticism
Transfer News LIVE: Villa agree Maatsen deal with Chelsea, Harrison extends Everton stay
Updated
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Scotland and Switzerland share spoils after Germany secure qualification
Transfer News LIVE: Villa agree Maatsen deal with Chelsea, Harrison extends Everton stay
EURO 2024 Tracker: Portugal fight back to beat stubborn Czechs after Turkey edge Georgia
Wimbledon sprinkles stardust on women's draw as Osaka, Kerber and Wozniacki handed wildcards

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings