Murat Yakin admits Switzerland's Shaqiri lives and breathes big moments

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Murat Yakin admits Switzerland's Shaqiri lives and breathes big moments

Murat Yakin admits Switzerland's Shaqiri lives and breathes big moments

Switzerland look almost certain to advance to the knockout round
Switzerland look almost certain to advance to the knockout roundReuters
Switzerland manager Murat Yakin (49) recently called Xherdan Shaqiri (32) a special player for special moments, and the Chicago Fire winger proved him right in their 1-1 draw with Scotland at EURO 2024 on Wednesday.

Shaqiri scored the equaliser with a brilliant strike, charging towards the area to intercept a poor Scottish pass before powering a shot into the top corner of the net.

"He proved it tonight that he lives and breathes for moments such as these," Yakin told reporters. "He has shown that time and time again down the years, he really deserved that wonder goal tonight.

"It was an unbelievably clinical strike. And that was the only thing you could have done in that situation, because he intercepted the ball and he had two opposition players closing him down, so he struck the ball at exactly the right time."

Shaqiri, who has played for Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Liverpool among others clubs, has now scored in each of the last three European Championships and World Cups.

"Shaq always gives everything in training and he scored a crucial goal, and I don't know how many other players could score that goal," Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji said.

Switzerland look almost certain to advance to the knockout round, sitting on four points after beating Hungary in their opener. They clash with Germany, who top Group A on six points, on Sunday, but could advance even if they lose.

"We've still got one game to go, it's still very open. We'll do everything in our power to qualify, we want to make it out of the group" Yakin said. "On these first two matches, we've shown that we are ready to battle.

"We haven't yet done the job, but we have taken a big step forward this evening," he added. "And it's a worthy step towards the knockout phase. Scotland really did cause us problems. We had to expend all of our energy tonight."

The Swiss have excelled at recent major tournaments, advancing past the group stage in four of the past five World Cups and reaching the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

Mentions
FootballEuroShaqiri XherdanSwitzerlandScotland
Related Articles
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Gjasula goes from zero to hero as Scotland quieten the noise
EURO 2024 Tracker: Scotland and Switzerland share spoils after Germany secure qualification
Updated
Shaqiri stunner denies Scotland crucial victory over Switzerland
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Villa agree Maatsen deal with Chelsea, Bayern eyeing Simons
Updated
Leicester appoint former Nottingham Forest boss Cooper as manager
What is the most beautiful shirt of the Copa America?
Messi's warning as Argentina gear up to face debutants Canada in Copa opener
EURO El Clasico: Old rivals Italy and Spain meet again dreaming of tournament glory
Englishman Colin Bell leaves post as South Korea women's football boss
Arne Slot keen to build on Jurgen Klopp's foundations at Liverpool
Kenya's Engin Firat discusses Finidi's resignation, Nigeria’s World Cup hopes and Osimhen
That's who we are, says Steve Clarke, as Scotland restore pride against Swiss
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Scotland and Switzerland share spoils after Germany secure qualification
Transfer News LIVE: Villa agree Maatsen deal with Chelsea, Bayern eyeing Simons
Wimbledon sprinkles stardust on women's draw as Osaka, Kerber and Wozniacki handed wildcards
EURO 2024 Tracker: Portugal fight back to beat stubborn Czechs after Turkey edge Georgia

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings