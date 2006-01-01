Shaqiri stunner denies Scotland crucial victory over Switzerland

Scotland were denied their first UEFA European Championship win since 1996 as Xherdan Shaqiri’s stunner helped Switzerland to earn a comeback draw in Group A.

Scotland were in no mood to wallow in self-pity after their heaviest-ever UEFA European Championship defeat to Germany on Friday and the Tartan Army had the perfect remedy by taking an early lead against Switzerland.

After holding firm for the opening 10 minutes, the Scots suddenly swarmed forward on the counter-attack and a composed Callum McGregor held the ball up in the area, picked out the marauding Scott McTominay, whose goal-bound shot was deflected into the net by Fabian Schär.

McTominay goal sequence AFP, Statsperform

But a vastly experienced Switzerland side, fielding its oldest-ever Euros starting XI, showed no signs of panic.

Just 10 minutes later, Swiss stalwart Xherdan Shaqiri punished Anthony Ralston’s loose back-pass with a swerving first-time finish from the edge of the area past a full-stretch Angus Gunn as the Chicago Fire man became the first player to score in the last three Euro and World Cup finals.

Switzerland were in the ascendancy and Dan Ndoye thought he’d put his side ahead by tapping into an empty net following Gunn’s fumble, but the effort was ruled out for offside.

Ndoye continued to cause issues for Scotland’s backline after HT as the striker raced onto Ruben Vargas’ looping ball forward and forced Gunn into a fingertip save.

Steve Clarke’s side were then inches away from restoring their lead when Grant Hanley’s towering header from Andrew Robertson’s free-kick clattered off the post.

Switzerland had the ball in the net once more in an end-to-end final after substitute Breel Embolo finished under Gunn, only for the offside flag to rise again.

Match stats Statsperform

Scotland’s improvements following an opening match thrashing at the hands of Germany were evident in a more resilient performance against Switzerland, and a point keeps the Tartan Army’s hopes of making a first-ever major tournament knockout stage alive.

Switzerland had Shaqiri’s moment of brilliance to thank for keeping them in second place in Group A and the Rossocrociati remain unbeaten in 13 of their previous 15 major tournament group games.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland)

See a summary of the match here