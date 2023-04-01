Anger in Poland after Legia Warsaw players arrested in Netherlands

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa Conference League
  4. Anger in Poland after Legia Warsaw players arrested in Netherlands
Anger in Poland after Legia Warsaw players arrested in Netherlands
Josue being taken away by the Polish police
Josue being taken away by the Polish police
Profimedia
Dutch police have arrested two players from Polish football team Legia Warsaw following their Europa Conference League match against AZ Alkmaar, officials said, prompting an angry reaction in Poland.

Dutch police said they had detained a 28-year-old man from Serbia and a 33-year-old man from Portugal after Thursday's match, which ended in a 1-0 victory for the Dutch side, and that they were still in custody.

According to Polish media reports the players concerned are Radovan Pankov and Josue. The players were pulled off the team coach and taken to a police station, public broadcaster TVP reported.

TVP footage showed Josue being led away by police in handcuffs.

TVP reported that Legia president and owner Dariusz Mioduski was hit in the face by police while several members of Legia staff were hit with batons.

A Dutch police spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment but a statement was expected later on Friday.

According to TVP, tempers had become frayed after the match when the Legia bus had difficulty leaving the stadium.

Polish private broadcaster RMF FM cited Dutch police as saying the arrests were due to "harassment", without elaborating. Dutch prosecutors are now dealing with the case, RMF said.

Legia Warsaw fans had attacked the local police force before the match, knocking one officer in riot gear unconscious as they violently stormed the stadium's entry gate, police said in a statement.

The incident caused waves at the highest levels in Poland.

"I have ordered the foreign ministry to take urgent diplomatic action to verify the events of the night," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on X.

"Polish players and fans must be treated in accordance with the law. There is no consent to breaking it."

Legia spokesperson Bartosz Zaslawski was quoted by RMF as saying the team would return to Poland without Josue and Pankov.

"As far as we know, they are at the police station," RMF quoted Zaslawski as saying. "Our representatives are with them, including the club's lawyer. We are waiting for the police to move."

Mentions
FootballEuropa Conference LeagueLegiaJosuePankov RadovanAZ Alkmaar
Related Articles
Europa Conference League roundup: Aston Villa lose five-goal thriller in Poland
David Moyes delighted with West Ham's unbeaten run in Europe
Conference League Roundup: PAOK snatch late winner to stun Eintracht Frankfurt
Show more
Football
'Arsenal are back' and will be title contenders again, says Man City's Guardiola
More bad news for Pogba as counter-analysis confirms positivity for testosterone
Belgium seek to beef up midfield with uncapped Royal Antwerp's Mandela Keita
New goalkeeper picked for injury-depleted Netherlands squad ahead of international break
Who's missing: Martinez out until 2024 as United's injury crisis deepens
Four PSG players suspended for homophobic chants directed at Marseille
Updated
Borussia Dortmund's Hummels recalled in Nagelsmann's first Germany squad
Fantasy Premier League: Change captains and trade Estupinan before the eighth round
Most Read
Bukayo Saka injury in Lens defeat 'a worry' for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Klopp makes Liverpool Thiago demand and Tite to Al Hilal?
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski sidelined with sprained ankle
Champions League Team of the Week: Bellingham continues his stunning form for Real Madrid

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings