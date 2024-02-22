Conference League roundup: Dinamo edge past Betis into final 16, Ajax squeak through

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa Conference League
  4. Conference League roundup: Dinamo edge past Betis into final 16, Ajax squeak through
Conference League roundup: Dinamo edge past Betis into final 16, Ajax squeak through
Updated
Dinamo's Takuro Kaneko celebrates after scoring the critical equalizer on the night
Dinamo's Takuro Kaneko celebrates after scoring the critical equalizer on the night
Profimedia
Dinamo Zagreb drew 1-1 with Real Betis in the second leg of their Europa Conference League tie, booking their place in the last 16 of a UEFA competition for just the third time since 1969/70 thanks to a 2-1 aggregate win.

Dinamo Manager Sergej Jakirovic described himself as “speechless” at his side’s win over their Spanish opposition in Spain last midweek, but there was little amazement in a muted opening in which neither outfit really threatened the goal.

It was perhaps unsurprising that Betis struggled in the absence of star playmaker Isco, and their fans were given little to be excited about in the face of a solid early defensive showing from the hosts.

After showing composure at the back, it was the Croatian outfit who threatened first through Conference League joint-top scorer Bruno Petkovic’s rasping free-kick which momentarily looked like it might swerve beyond Rui Silva’s grasp.

However, as the half progressed, Betis improved and after a period of dominance, the visitors grabbed a goal in slightly fortuitous circumstances. After two Dinamo defenders made a hash of intercepting a through ball, January signing Cedric Bakambu applied a deft finish to Aitor Ruibal’s squared pass to give his side the lead.

Manuel Pellegrini had clearly asked for more of the same from his side as they burst out of the traps at the start of the second half. It was only some brave defending from Dinamo which stopped Nabil Fekir’s effort from doubling Betis’ lead.

That served as a clear warning shot to the hosts, who subsequently stormed back up the pitch in an attempt to catch Betis napping, clearly displaying their intention to rely mainly on a counterattacking offensive.

Key match stats
StatsPerform

Ultimately, there was little need to catch their opponents by surprise after some exquisite wing play from Arber Hoxha opened the Betis defence just before the hour mark. His stepovers and subsequent ball across the box were so perfect that Takuro Kaneko could barely have missed the chance as he put his side level on the night.

With an aggregate lead to protect, Dinamo’s defence strangled the life out of any potential comeback from the Spanish side. In the face of a Blue and White wall, Betis’ enthusiasm quickly turned to frustration and Hector Bellerin was perhaps fortunate to see the referee overturn a penalty call in the final stages after a VAR review.

After the final whistle, there was joy in the Croatian camp as they progressed at the expense of a Spanish side who suffered just their second away knockout defeat in European competition since 2007.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Takuro Kaneko (Dinamo Zagreb)

See all the match stats here.

Other early Conference League results:

Bodo/Glimt 1 Ajax 2 (AET) (Ajax progress on aggregate)

Ludogorets 0 Servette 1 (Servette progress on aggregate)

Mentions
FootballEuropa Conference LeagueAjaxBodo/GlimtBetisDin. ZagrebLudogorets
Related Articles
Europa Conference League roundup: Ajax spare blushes after battling draw against Bodo/Glimt
Maccabi Haifa progress to Europa Conference League last 16 after battling past Gent
Europa Conference League roundup: 10-man Union battle to draw with Frankfurt
Show more
Football
All you need to know about the Europa League and Conference League round-of-16 draws
Europa League roundup: Marseille knock Shakhtar out, Roma edge Feyenoord on penalties
Updated
Conference League roundup: Royale Union stun Frankfurt to progress to final 16
Guendouzi and Cataldi score as Lazio continue winning away against Torino
Late own goal sends Al Ittihad into all-Saudi Asian Champions League quarters clash
Kompany's 'drive' powered by family history as Burnley battle Premier League drop
Europa League roundup: Milan progress past Rennes despite loss, Qarabag dump Braga out
Updated
Mayor explores San Siro revamp to keep Inter and AC Milan playing there
Liverpool show their mettle to produce memorable Anfield turnaround against Luton
Most Read
Spanish court hands Dani Alves four-and-a-half year prison sentence over sexual assault
Coco Gauff 'fuelled' to comeback victory by row with umpire in Dubai
Tennis Tracker: Gauff knocked out by Kalinskaya in Dubai, Rublev stunned by Mensik in Doha
Holger Rune reunites with Mouratoglou after split with Becker and Luthi

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings