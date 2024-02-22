Conference League roundup: Dinamo edge past Betis into final 16, Ajax squeak through

Dinamo Zagreb drew 1-1 with Real Betis in the second leg of their Europa Conference League tie, booking their place in the last 16 of a UEFA competition for just the third time since 1969/70 thanks to a 2-1 aggregate win.

Dinamo Manager Sergej Jakirovic described himself as “speechless” at his side’s win over their Spanish opposition in Spain last midweek, but there was little amazement in a muted opening in which neither outfit really threatened the goal.

It was perhaps unsurprising that Betis struggled in the absence of star playmaker Isco, and their fans were given little to be excited about in the face of a solid early defensive showing from the hosts.

After showing composure at the back, it was the Croatian outfit who threatened first through Conference League joint-top scorer Bruno Petkovic’s rasping free-kick which momentarily looked like it might swerve beyond Rui Silva’s grasp.

However, as the half progressed, Betis improved and after a period of dominance, the visitors grabbed a goal in slightly fortuitous circumstances. After two Dinamo defenders made a hash of intercepting a through ball, January signing Cedric Bakambu applied a deft finish to Aitor Ruibal’s squared pass to give his side the lead.

Manuel Pellegrini had clearly asked for more of the same from his side as they burst out of the traps at the start of the second half. It was only some brave defending from Dinamo which stopped Nabil Fekir’s effort from doubling Betis’ lead.

That served as a clear warning shot to the hosts, who subsequently stormed back up the pitch in an attempt to catch Betis napping, clearly displaying their intention to rely mainly on a counterattacking offensive.

Key match stats StatsPerform

Ultimately, there was little need to catch their opponents by surprise after some exquisite wing play from Arber Hoxha opened the Betis defence just before the hour mark. His stepovers and subsequent ball across the box were so perfect that Takuro Kaneko could barely have missed the chance as he put his side level on the night.

With an aggregate lead to protect, Dinamo’s defence strangled the life out of any potential comeback from the Spanish side. In the face of a Blue and White wall, Betis’ enthusiasm quickly turned to frustration and Hector Bellerin was perhaps fortunate to see the referee overturn a penalty call in the final stages after a VAR review.

After the final whistle, there was joy in the Croatian camp as they progressed at the expense of a Spanish side who suffered just their second away knockout defeat in European competition since 2007.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Takuro Kaneko (Dinamo Zagreb)

See all the match stats here.

Other early Conference League results:

Bodo/Glimt 1 Ajax 2 (AET) (Ajax progress on aggregate)

Ludogorets 0 Servette 1 (Servette progress on aggregate)