Europa Conference League roundup: Ajax spare blushes after battling draw against Bodo/Glimt

The tie is evenly poised
The tie is evenly poised
Profimedia
Steven Berghuis spared Ajax’s blushes, as his superb lob earned a 2-2 draw against Bodø/Glimt in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League knock-out play-off. The hosts, who were off the pace for the majority of the tie, came from 2-0 down by notching twice in stoppage time.

Despite not having played a competitive game for two months, the Norwegian outfit took a shock lead when Albert Grønbæk rounded off a spectacular team goal by sliding a low effort into the bottom corner from inside the area, leaving goalkeeper Diant Ramaj glued to his spot.

That silenced a shell-shocked Dutch crowd, who soon saw Fredrik André Bjørkan fire off target from distance as the visitors continued to impress.

Gronbaek celebrates after scoring the opening goal
Profimedia

John van't Schip’s side started to improve though, creating an opening for Tristan Gooijer, who had a whipped 20-yard effort saved, before Kenneth Taylor and Chuba Akpom fired over from a similar range.

Those two chances came after a huge heart-in-mouth moment at the other end, when a Ramaj pass clattered into Sondre Sørli and was dribbling towards goal before being cleared.

Ajax continued to flounder after half time, with Berghuis curling past the far post as chances were few and far between.

They were then left with a mountain to climb when a fortunate deflection fell Grønbæk’s way in the area, and he confidently tucked the ball into the far corner. That sucked the life out of the hosts, whose faltering campaign looked set to take another miserable turn.

However, there was to be some late drama, as Branco van den Boomen pulled one back from the penalty spot after Brian Brobbey, who had earlier missed a sitter of a header, was hauled down in the area by Odin Bjørtuft, who was subsequently sent off.

And then with just seconds of added time remaining, Bodø/Glimt were broken when Berghuis received possession in the area and dinked the ball over the goalkeeper, who had come off his line and was out of position after flapping at a cross.

The result means the two teams are all-square ahead of the second leg in Norway next week.

Match stats
Statsperform

Flashscore Man of the Match: Albert Grønbæk (Bodø/Glimt)

See a summary of the match here

Other Europa Conference League results:

Betis 0 Zagreb 1

Maccabi Haifa 1 Gent 0

Servette 0 Ludogorets 0

Mentions
FootballBerghuis StevenGronbaek Albertvan den Boomen BrancoBodo/GlimtAjaxEuropa Conference League
Football
Europa League roundup: AC Milan in cruise control after thumping victory over Rennes
Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez says Inter Miami will be his last club
Kylian Mbappe to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season
Updated
Editors' Picks: Tiger Woods returns, massive Premier League clash and big tennis weekend
Europa League roundup: Galatasaray claim upper hand over Sparta Prague after thriller
Al Hilal close in on Asian Champions League quarter-finals after late goals
Roy Hodgson in stable condition after falling ill during Crystal Palace training
Updated
France court rejects Karim Benzema slander case against Interior Minister
