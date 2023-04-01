Jordan Henderson makes bright start at Ajax in draw with league leaders PSV

Jordan Henderson makes bright start at Ajax in draw with league leaders PSV
Ajax Amsterdam's Jordan Henderson in action with PSV Eindhoven's Hirving Lozano
Ajax Amsterdam's Jordan Henderson in action with PSV Eindhoven's Hirving Lozano
Reuters
Jordan Henderson (33) made his Ajax Amsterdam debut on Saturday, competing the full 90 minutes as they held unbeaten leaders PSV Eindhoven to a 1-1 draw in the Dutch league.

England manager Gareth Southgate watched from the stands at the Johan Cruyff Arena as the former Liverpool captain, signed last month from Saudi club Al Ettifaq, received a rousing welcome and looked comfortable in the Ajax midfield.

Steven Berghuis put Ajax ahead after 19 minutes, but PSV equalised 10 minutes before halftime through Luuk de Jong.

Key match stats
Flashscore

PSV have won 18 of their 20 games this season, drawing the other two and have a 13-point lead over second-placed Feyenoord who play on Sunday.

Ajax, who made a poor start to the season before recovering, are in fifth place, 21 points behind PSV.

See a full match summary here.

